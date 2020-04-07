Iowa tops 1,000 cases of COVID-19

She referred to remarks by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and adviser to President Donald Trump, during the White House’s briefing on Monday, when he spoke of a phone call with Reynolds and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

He said that “functionally, even though they have not given a strict stay-at-home, what they are doing is really functionally equivalent to that.”

“Iowa is not New York or California or New Jersey,” Reynolds said Tuesday. “We have different areas of the state experiencing different outbreaks, so it would be irresponsible for me to do a statewide (order) when, according to Dr. Fauci, many of the mitigation efforts I have put in place are actually aligned with the results they’re trying to get.

“We’re doing it on a community, county, region basis. We have the ability to take a look at what we’re seeing across the state.”

State officials also reported outbreaks in three long-term care facilities across Iowa, all of which are in eastern Iowa counties — Linn, Washington and Tama. Those facilities are Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids, McCreedy Home in Washington and the Premiere Estates of Toledo in Toledo, said Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, on Tuesday.