The Iowa basketball program didn’t start recruiting Tony Perkins until July and it didn’t offer him a scholarship until a little more than a week ago, but it didn’t take Perkins long to close the deal.
The 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard from Indianapolis accepted the Hawkeyes’ offer Sunday, announcing his commitment on Twitter.
Perkins just visited the Iowa campus this weekend but apparently liked everything he heard and saw. In an interview with HawkeyeInsider.com, he described the visit as “amazing.
"Some of the highlights were the facilities and the love the community brings to Hawkeye basketball,’’ he said.
He was hosted on his visit by senior guard Bakari Evelyn, who just joined the Iowa program as a graduate transfer a few months ago.
"The message they gave me was they want me to come here and be a part of our community," Perkins told HawkeyeInsider.com.
Perkins averaged 15.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game as a junior at Lawrence North High School last season, but he was not even ranked by recruiting services until recently.
The 247Sports website rates him as the 334th best prospect in the 2020 class and the 78th best shooting guard. He is listed as the No. 11 prospect in Indiana.
Perkins’ other scholarship offers were from Ball State, Toledo, Miami (Ohio), Bradley, IPFW and Morehead State.
He is the second player in this class to commit to the Hawkeyes, joining 6-2 guard Ahron Ulis of Chicago Heights Marian Catholic.
Iowa also is still involved with Oskaloosa 7-footer Xavier Foster, 6-9 Josh Ogundele of Worcester, Mass.; and 6-8 Jamari Sibley, a former Milwaukee high school star who will play his senior season at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.
Players cannot sign letters of intent until the early signing period from Nov. 13-19.