Authorities said Thursday that five people aboard a submersible carrying people to the wreck of the Titanic imploded deep in the North Atlantic, as questions emerged about how such expeditions are regulated and tributes poured in for the five aboard who were killed.

Pilot and chief executive Stockton Rush, along with passengers Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding and Paul Henri Nargeolet "have sadly been lost," OceanGate Expeditions said in a statement. The announcement that no one survived brought a tragic end to a five-day saga that included an urgent aroundthe-clock search for the vessel known as the Titan.

DIPLOMACY: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday and said they agreed to "stabilize" badly deteriorated U.S.China ties, but America's top diplomat left Beijing with his biggest ask rebuffed: better communications between their militaries.

SAMUEL ALITO: ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative journalism organization, reported Wednesday that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito accepted a 2008 trip to a luxury fishing lodge in Alaska from two wealthy Republican donors, one of whom repeatedly had interests before the court, and he did not disclose the trip on his financial disclosure for that year.

LAWYER DISCIPLINE: Disciplinary proceedings began Tuesday in Los Angeles against Attorney John Eastman, a lead architect of some of former President Donald Trump's efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election. Eastman faces possible disbarment.