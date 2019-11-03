QUESTION: We’re looking for a mortgage with the lowest possible monthly costs. We know we have to find the lowest rate, but, in addition, our lender has suggested the use of interest-only financing. What are the pros and cons?
ANSWER: An interest-only mortgage can result in lower monthly payments. With smaller monthly payments, your monthly debt-to-income (DTI) ratio will be reduced. For those with auto loans, student debt and credit card obligations, lower mortgage payments can help you to get the financing you want.
However, all mortgage options represent a trade-off. Let’s compare a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage at 3.8% with an interest-only adjustable-rate mortgage. For purposes of illustration, our loan will have a 30-year term. The first 10 years will be interest-only; in the last 20 years, the financing will be self-amortizing, which means the loan will be paid off at the end of the loan.
With the fixed-rate loan, we borrow $200,000 at 3.75% fixed over 30 years. The monthly cost for principal and interest is $926.23. At the end of 10 years, the remaining loan balance will be $156,224. The interest bill over 10 years will be $67,371. If the loan is outstanding 30 years the total interest will be $133,443.
With an interest-only ARM, the scenario is more complicated.
First, we have an interest-only period of 10 years. Let’s say the interest rate throughout the start period is 3.5%. The monthly payment is $583.33. That’s a monthly cash savings of $342.90 or $4,115 a year. At the end of 10 years the loan balance is still $200,000. There has been no amortization. A total of $70,000 in interest has been paid.
Second, after 10 years, we have the remainder of the loan term — 20 years — to pay off the $200,000 balance. We have no idea what the interest rate will be because the loan is adjustable. If we go by the historic interest levels seen between 1971 and 2018, we might expect the rate to be 8% or so. At 8% over 20 years, a $200,000 mortgage will require a monthly payment of $1,672.88 for principal and interest. The interest bill over 20 years will amount to $201,491 in addition to the $70,000 in interest, for a total of $271,491 — more than twice as the fixed-rate loan.
If values rise and the property is sold within the first 10 years, the future monthly payments no longer matter. However, if values fall, then an owner may be underwater.
In effect, an interest-only ARM represents two forms of borrower risk. There is a potentially far-higher interest cost and, if property values decline, a borrower can be stuck with a loan balance greater than the property’s sale price. Rather than finance with an interest-only mortgage and an adjustable-rate, why not lock-in today’s mortgage rates for the long-term with fixed-rate financing? If rates go up, you won’t have to worry about soaring monthly costs.