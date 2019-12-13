Illinois vs. Old Dominion preview

Today: 5 p.m., State Farm Center, Champaign.
TV: Big Ten Network. Radio: WRMJ-FM 102.3, WFXN-AM 1230
Potential starting lineups
OLD DOMINION (3-7): F: Aaron Carver (6-7, R-Soph.) 3.7/9.5 & Dajour Dickens (7-0, Jr.) 4.0/3.1; G: Marquis Godwin (6-5, Jr.) 8.7/2.6, Malik Curry (6-1, Jr.) 10.6/2.5 & Xavier Green (6-6, R-Jr.) 14.6/4.9.
ILLINOIS (7-3): F: Giorgi Bezhanishvili (6-9, Soph.) 10.0 points per game/5.7 rebounds pg; C: Kofi Cockburn (7-0, Fr.) 15.8/10.6; G: Trent Frazier (6-2, Jr.) 10.3/2.1, Da'Monte Williams (6-3, Jr.) 3.9/4.9 & Ayo Dosunmu (6-5, Soph.) 14.9/3.2.
Series: Illinois leads 1-0.
Game notes: This is the first time Old Dominion has played in Champaign, and the only other time the Illini have played Old Dominion was an 80-62 win on Nov. 25, 1990 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. ... Illinois coach Brad Underwood has never played ODU. ... Illinois is coming off of its first win over a top five team since 2013 after beating No. 5 Michigan 71-62 on Wednesday. ... Transfer A.J. Oliver (6-9, R-Soph., G) is eligible for the Monarchs, beginning with this game. ... Illinois went 1-for-11 from 3-point range in the win over Michigan, becoming just the second team in the last 10 seasons to defeat a top-5 opponent while making only one three. The other was Syracuse, which went 1-for-8 from beyond the arc in its 2018 NCAA Tournament Second Round win over 4th-ranked Michigan State. ... ODU comes in averaging 61.8 points per game and allowing 65.5. The Monarchs are +2.3 rebounding (38.0-35.7). ... Illinois averages 82.6 ppg and allows 67.9. The Illini are leading the Big Ten with a +15.7 rebounding margin (43.5-27.8).