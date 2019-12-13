Illinois vs. Old Dominion preview

Game notes: This is the first time Old Dominion has played in Champaign, and the only other time the Illini have played Old Dominion was an 80-62 win on Nov. 25, 1990 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. ... Illinois coach Brad Underwood has never played ODU. ... Illinois is coming off of its first win over a top five team since 2013 after beating No. 5 Michigan 71-62 on Wednesday. ... Transfer A.J. Oliver (6-9, R-Soph., G) is eligible for the Monarchs, beginning with this game. ... Illinois went 1-for-11 from 3-point range in the win over Michigan, becoming just the second team in the last 10 seasons to defeat a top-5 opponent while making only one three. The other was Syracuse, which went 1-for-8 from beyond the arc in its 2018 NCAA Tournament Second Round win over 4th-ranked Michigan State. ... ODU comes in averaging 61.8 points per game and allowing 65.5. The Monarchs are +2.3 rebounding (38.0-35.7). ... Illinois averages 82.6 ppg and allows 67.9. The Illini are leading the Big Ten with a +15.7 rebounding margin (43.5-27.8).