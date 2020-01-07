Illinois seeking road win against Wisconsin Wednesday

“It was a close, close game," sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili said of last year's game. "We came up short. Our goal is just to win the game. It doesn’t really matter how long we’ve been losing to them or winning against them. It’s just another game and we’re just trying to win."

The Illini are coming off of a convincing, defense-first win against Purdue on Sunday, one that Underwood said was encouraging on both ends of the floor. Illinois held the Boilermakers to their lowest field goal percentage (25) in program history and had balanced scoring on offense.

More than that, they were physical against Purdue — a necessity for life in the Big Ten, particularly with Wisconsin lingering.

“We were assignment-sound," Underwood said. "I was really proud of our physicality. Other than a few missed block outs in the second half and opportunities to crack some people, I thought we were very solid."

The scouting report on Wisconsin is out, and fairly simple. It hasn't changed for years. They're physical, deliberate and don't play out of their comfort zone very often. They rank No. 350 out of 353 teams in college basketball in pace. Many teams, Underwood said, have tried to speed up the Badgers.

They just can't.