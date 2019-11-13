CHAMPAIGN — Andre Curbelo has a moxie on the basketball court — a charisma that can't be neatly or perfectly bundled in one description. It allows him to thread a pass anywhere he wants or to lift his 6-foot-1, 175-pound frame above the rim for a dunk.
It's the kind of "it factor" that had Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood in awe the first time he saw Curbelo.
On Wednesday, the Long Island Lutheran High prep in New York, a four-star recruit, signed his National Letter of Intent on the initial day of the early signing period to play at Illinois next season.
"I think he is, without question, the best passing guard in the country," Underwood said. "He is an elite passer. I compare him, and it's unfair because he's a high school kid, to Steve Nash in terms of his ability in ball screens to make his teammates better. He has the ability to raise the level of everybody he's on the court with."
Curbelo helped lead Long Island Lutheran High to the 2019 New York State Federation Tournament of Champions Class AA title, LuHi's first-ever Federation championship. He averaged 15.5 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and four steals as a junior and was selected as Newsday's All-Long Island Player of the Year. He's ranked as high as the No. 46 player in the Class of 2020 by Rivals. Curbelo was most recently named to USA Today's 25-player 2019-20 All-USA Preseason Team entering his senior year at LuHi. He's a native of Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, and has also gained international experience with his home country, starring for Puerto Rico in the FIBA U17 and U19 World Cups.
Illinois assistant coach Orlando Antigua led the recruiting on Curbelo and the coaching staff has made it a point to develop deep connections with the Curbelo family. It didn't take long for Underwood and Antigua to identify Curbelo as someone they wanted in their program.
In fact, Underwood hearkens back to when he was at Oklahoma State and recruiting guard Trae Young, who is now an important part of the Atlanta Hawks' team. There are plenty of similarities between the way each of the two guards distribute the ball and facilitate the offense.
"From the passing side of things, very, very similar," Underwood said. "I've said it many, many times that Trae was the best passer I saw as a high school player. Andre Curbelo is every bit as good, if not better."
Before Underwood's press conference ended, he reverted back to Nash and how similar Curbelo and the NBA legend play, particularly in the pick-and-roll.
“He’s a magical ball-handler," Underwood said. "He’s got it on a string. He doesn’t have to have his head down. There’s nothing he can’t do with the ball. He’s just a guy who has the intangible that’s very, very rare and very unique."
It's the fourth straight recruiting class for which Underwood has landed a consensus top-100 player (Mark Smith in 2017, who has since transferred to Missouri, Ayo Dosunmu in 2018 and Kofi Cockburn in 2019). The Illini also have a verbal commitment from 6-foot-10 forward Coleman Hawkins. Guard Adam Miller (Morgan Park H.S.), the No. 2-ranked player in the state of Illinois, is also a priority target for Underwood & Co. Miller will announce his commitment next Thursday, with Illinois in his final three.