The University of Illinois Extension is seeking six to 10 farmers in its service area to participate in a discussion with Illinois and Purdue University researchers about agricultural conservation practices and programs.
They would like to talk to farmers who have not yet implemented conservation practices or who use very limited conservation methods, in order better understand the barriers faced. The goal is to gain insight from the feedback that will help make future conservation practices easier or more appealing for Illinois farmers to adopt.
The group discussion will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Rock Island County Extension office in Milan. It will be followed by a lunch hosted by the University of Illinois. As a token of thanks for helping in their study, the research team from the university will provide each participant with $49.99.
If you are interested, please contact Haley Haverback at hmh2@illinois.edu or call her at (309) 932-3447.