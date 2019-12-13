Illinois Attorney General declines to pursue complaint against Villarreal

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has declined to pursue a request from a Quad-Cities attorney that Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal be removed from office.

Rock Island attorney William Stengel argued in a complaint sent to the attorney general’s office on Nov. 25 that Villarreal was violating state statutes by not practicing under her legal last name. Her legal name, Nieman, is listed on her registration with the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission. Stengel also said in the complaint that prosecutions by the county under Villarreal may be compromised.

On Thursday, the attorney general’s office notified Stengel that it would not be pursuing the matter further based on the information presented, according to a copy of the letter provided by Villarreal.

“I am pleased to see that the attorney general’s office has found William Stengel’s complaint to be meritless and not supported by law, said Villarreal Friday.

Asked Friday evening if he was going to further pursue the issue, Stengel said the process will continue.