Illini women hold off Gophers

CHAMPAIGN — Behind a game-high 28 points from redshirt-junior Petra Holešínská, the Illinois women's basketball team earned its first Big Ten Conference win of the season in a gritty 74-71 victory over Minnesota on Sunday in State Farm Center.
Holešínská went 9-of-15 from the field, including three 3-pointers that moved her into sole possession of sixth place with 135 career 3-pointers, while also notching a 7-of-9 mark from the free-throw line. Joining her in double figures were senior Brandi Beasley with 12 points — to go along with three steals — and freshman Kennedi Myles with 10 points.
"I was really proud of the team today," Illini coach Nancy Fahey said. "It was a tough battle. Kids came up and made some plays at the end defensively. The best part of it was the locker room afterwards it because these kids have worked hard. They've had some tough games and now it is nice to pick up a win."
Myles and sophomore J-Naya Ephraim each pulled down a team-high seven rebounds, while as a team, the Illini (10-6, 1-4) outrebounded the Gophers (11-5, 1-4), 40-39.
Leading 36-32 at halftime, the Illini jumped out of the gate to start the second half as a Blazek bucket combined with a Beasley three pushed the edge to 41-32. UM fought back and twice closed its deficit to one, but a Holešínská three-point play at the end of the third sent the Illini into the final quarter with a 53-49 lead.
UI continued its strong play as an 8-1 run midway through the fourth gave the home team its largest lead of the afternoon at 68-56, but the Gophers clawed back with a 15-4 run of their own to cut the edge to one at 72-71.
After a missed Illini field goal attempt, the Gophers had an opportunity to take the lead, but a stingy Illini defense held tough as Beasley stole the ball on an inbounds pass and converted on two free-throws for the 74-71 advantage. With 11 seconds left on the clock, the Gophers missed its last-effort 3-pointer as a Terry rebound sealed the victory.