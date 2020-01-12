Illini women hold off Gophers

CHAMPAIGN — Behind a game-high 28 points from redshirt-junior Petra Holešínská, the Illinois women's basketball team earned its first Big Ten Conference win of the season in a gritty 74-71 victory over Minnesota on Sunday in State Farm Center.

Holešínská went 9-of-15 from the field, including three 3-pointers that moved her into sole possession of sixth place with 135 career 3-pointers, while also notching a 7-of-9 mark from the free-throw line. Joining her in double figures were senior Brandi Beasley with 12 points — to go along with three steals — and freshman Kennedi Myles with 10 points.

"I was really proud of the team today," Illini coach Nancy Fahey said. "It was a tough battle. Kids came up and made some plays at the end defensively. The best part of it was the locker room afterwards it because these kids have worked hard. They've had some tough games and now it is nice to pick up a win."

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Myles and sophomore J-Naya Ephraim each pulled down a team-high seven rebounds, while as a team, the Illini (10-6, 1-4) outrebounded the Gophers (11-5, 1-4), 40-39.