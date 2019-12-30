Illini's well dries up

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — On Friday, Illinois head coach Lovie Smith sat at a podium on the second floor of the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown San Francisco and echoed what he's been saying all season. Probably longer.
A good defensive game can't exist in the absence of turnovers. They're the great equalizer for a defense. Too many yards? Grab an interception. Struggling to stop the run? Punch, rip and strip the ball out.
Those turnovers have been the catalyst for a mid-season turnaround that turned mediocrity and under-achieving into the first bowl game since 2014.
On Monday in a 35-20 loss to California in the Redbox Bowl at Levi's Stadium, that turnover well dried up, and Cal's offense pulled back the mask to expose all of Illinois' flaws.
"We didn't play well enough," Smith said. "You have to give Cal a lot of the credit. We pride ourselves on taking the ball away. We can't rely on the offense to turn it over and that was the case. We didn't get that done ...
"You have to convert on the third downs, especially the third-and-long. These are the things we've done well throughout the year. For whatever reason, (Monday) we didn't get it done.
Cal quarterback Chase Garbers had plenty of time in the pocket and methodically scanned the field from left to right, north to south and picked and prodded at the Illinois secondary to the tune of 22-of-31 passing for 272 yards and four touchdowns.
When he needed a second fiddle, he turned and handed the ball to 230-pound running back Christopher Brown Jr., who looked like a car careening down the rolling hills that overlook the stadium on his way to 120 yards and a receiving touchdown.
"It was exactly what we expected," senior linebacker Dele Harding said. "We just didn't do our jobs and had a lot of flags defensively. We missed tackles that led to big plays. It just didn't go our way (Monday). We didn't do our jobs all around. That's on the front end and the back end as well."
On top of that, Illinois failed to record a turnover for the first time this season and allowed Cal to score a season-high 35 points. The closest call came in the fourth quarter when Garbers was sandwiched between a pair of defenders during his throwing motion, popping the ball straight up into the air before it fell safely to the ground through the arms of Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Woods.
"Turnovers are a big key to the game," Harding said. "It was nothing they were doing in particular. It was more so us, whether it was punch attempts or just having the ball on our minds throughout each play. As many plays as they had, we had the exact amount of attempts to get the ball out. We just couldn't get it done."
Offensively, Illinois was without six receivers who were available to play in the season-opening win against Akron. Illinois was missing Josh Imatorbhebhe, the team's top receiver, and Caleb Reams on Monday, in addition to Ricky Smalling, Trevon Sidney, Jordan Holmes, Edwin Carter and Dalevon Campbell, who each had previously been ruled out for the season.
Illinois (6-7) tallied 450 yards of total offense, but scored just two touchdowns. The first was a 5-yard pass to Daniel Barker and the second was a 6-yard run by Reggie Corbin in his final college game.
Quarterback Brandon Peters was 22 of 37 passing for 273 yards, a touchdown and an interception and also ran for a team-high 68 yards. Even shorthanded, the Illini offense moved the ball well enough.
Donny Navarro led Illinois with 77 receiving yards, Daniel Barker had 55, Carlos Sandy had 22 yards and Isaiah Williams, the freshman who will continue at quarterback, had nine yards receiving.
"The guys who played (Monday) stepped up and they did a great job," Peters said. "They did a great job in their preparation throughout bowl prep. They knew the significance coming into this game, how good Cal's secondary was and where they were going to try to exploit us. I'm proud of those guys who did step up big."
After a four-game winning streak that included wins over then-No. 6 Wisconsin and the largest comeback in program history at Michigan State, Illinois ended the season on a three-game losing streak. The bowl game gives Illinois some momentum headed into spring practices, fall training camp and next season.
"There's a lot to build on," Smith said. "It's a process. As we continue to take steps with our program, the bar has been set. It was a lot of fun going to our first bowl game and we're looking forward to what the future will bring."