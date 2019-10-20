Illini basketball fans, you have been told for the past few years, "Illinois is going to be good this year."
No one can predict the future, but if what has been witnessed at the Ubben Basketball Complex is anything in the way games will be, you heard it here first: buy your tickets, and make sure your local cable company will carry the Illini basketball games.
No comparison, because of different styles of games, but not Marcus Griffin, Myers Leonard, Shelly Clark, Lowell Hamilton, Brian Cook, Robert Archibald or Johnny Kerr showcased what incoming freshman Kofi Cockburn has looked like.
The Kingston, Jamaica, native standing 7-foot tall and weighing 280 pounds is a man-child. Cockburn is a four-star recruit; at one time by Rivals.com, he was a five.
There was a rumor going around that when Cockburn entered the gym doors, he had to turn sideways and duck just to enter. Very true statement. Cockburn, a top 40 recruit, prepped for Oak Hill Academy (Virginia), was on ESPN twice in the past year.
Now, the big man has adjusted to college basketball. I can only think of one other guy who punished rims in Champaign — Kenny Battle.
Understand this: The giant can run the floor like a guard and anything that comes off the rim, if he is not blocked out, is a dunk — where he tries to tear the rim down.
I have seen Cockburn seven times since his arrival in Champaign; he is like a glass of wine — getting better each day.
"I came to Illinois because I know I was the missing piece to the puzzle," Cockburn said. "A lot of schools tell recruits what they want to hear; I was smart about it. I saw first hand they need someone like me."
The night he visited Illinois fans panicked when Illinois lost to Florida Atlantic. The Twitter world was in rare form: “Well, we just lost Kofi, why would he come to Illinois and we lost to Florida Atlantic,” one Twitter fan posted.
"I know people thought they lost me because of that game; it made me want to be here more," Cockburn said. "I saw how good the guards were and then how Giorgi (Bezhanishvili) dominated the paint. I knew they would make me a big part of their offense."
Illini head coach Brad Underwood has been a very busy man this fall. The basketball complex has been the home to many NBA scouts; let us just say they are intrigued by the giant and his ability to finish and run with that kind of size.
Last Friday during an open scrimmage, Cockburn gave the fans a glimpse of what they can expect this year. He went up, grabbed the rebound with two hands and — no exaggeration — his elbows were above the rim.
"We are going back to the tournament," he said. "I have studied the history of Illinois basketball; it's time we get back to where we belong. Our goal is to win every game we play.
"For me, I want to get 10 rebounds each game. I feel last year they lost games because they didn't rebound as well; now I'm here, I want to help clean that up."
Because of his size, it is easy to be intimated by him but if you know fan-favorite Bezhanishvili, expect that same fun charismatic trait minus a few dance moves.
"Giorgi is my guy, we have a lot of fun together," Cockburn said. "He's another reason I came to this team. It’s hard work, but we get along very well."