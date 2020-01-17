Illini not content with No. 24 ranking

No added pressure for the in-state showdown against the Wildcats, Ayo Dosunmu said.

“Like coach said, the ranking doesn’t mean anything," Ayo Dosunmu said. "That’s just a number they put through the machine. We’re still hungry and we’re still looking for more because we still remember all the things people said when we weren’t ranked. We still remember all the things that were said after we lost to Arizona and Missouri. I just tell the locker room, ‘Don’t get too high, don’t get too low. Stay level-headed.’”

It's the first time in Illinois coach Brad Underwood's career as a head coach that one of his teams has been ranked. There doesn't seem to be a sense of satisfaction around the program. The Illini haven't played in a week, but have been in the gym shooting and practicing. They've worked on ball screens on defense, and have worked on zone offenses to counter Northwestern's defensive approach.

“I think that we’re not satisfied by any stretch of the imagination," Underwood said. "We’ve heard enough talk about being ranked for the first time since 2014. It’s the middle of January. I understand the significance of it. To me, it’s mind blowing, it really is, that it’s been that long, but it’s January. You’ve got to continue to keep plugging away, to keep getting better and that’s happening. Our guys want to get better."