Illini might be headed to Redbox Bowl

The majority of the Big Ten’s contracts are six-year agreements which end after this season and nearly all call for at least five different conference teams to play in those games during that span.

That creates Iowa’s collection of possibilities for the upcoming postseason and eliminates others.

The top slot the Hawkeyes could fill is the Citrus Bowl, but only if a Big Ten team is not selected for the Orange Bowl this year.

In years when the Orange Bowl is not a playoff semifinal host, it selects after the Rose Bowl in the Big Ten selection process, choosing the highest-ranked team from the Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame in the final College Football Playoff poll to face an ACC team.

In years when that team is from the Big Ten, the Citrus Bowl will not feature a Big Ten team.

Either Michigan or Iowa will likely play in the Holiday Bowl, which is in its final year of a contract with the Big Ten and has featured neither team in more than two decades. Michigan last played in San Diego in 1994 and Iowa’s last appearance there was in 1991.