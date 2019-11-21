CHICAGO — Adam Miller always wanted to be a superhero when he grew up and, in turn, the best player in the NBA. From there, the name Acewolf was born. It's his brand, a designation of the basketball player he's already grown into and the player he's still growing into.
On Thursday, after paring down his college choice to three schools — Illinois, Arizona and Louisville — Miller pulled an orange and blue wolf mask from under a table on the second floor of the Jordan Brand Store on State street in Chicago and verbally committed to play basketball at the University of Illinois.
“I just think about it, like, if you’re a good player, and I feel like this is for any player, if you’re a good player, you know Duke and Kentucky and North Carolina, they’re always going to get their fair share of players," Miller said. "If you’re a great player, and you know you are and you’re not as highly touted as other people, why not stay home and do it?"
Miller, a four-star guard from Chicago Morgan Park, is the No. 2 player in the state of Illinois and No. 32 player nationally, according to 247Sports. He averaged 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Mustangs last season. He’s the third commitment for the Class of 2020, joining four-star guard Andre Curbelo and three-star forward Coleman Hawkins, who have both sent in their National Letters of Intent.
Miller said he did not sign his National Letter of Intent during the early signing period. The next signing period beings on April 15, 2020.
“I still want to look at everything," Miller said. "I’m 100 percent committed to the University of Illinois, but I’m still looking at everything because this is a factor for me in my life. It’s not just about the university. It’s about me benefiting from the team and the team benefiting from me."
It’s a big get for Underwood & Co. to land Miller, who has been a target of Illinois for years. He played his freshman season at Peoria Manual before transferring to Morgan Park as a sophomore.
Miller put out a nearly six-minute video prior to sitting down behind the table and announcing his commitment to the Illini. In it, he thanked his mom and reflected on his roots in Peoria. In joining Illinois, he continues a lengthy pipeline of players who played in Peoria and went to the University of Illinois, including Da'Monte Williams, who is a junior guard for Illinois.
“It’s in my roots," Miller said. "Guys like Frank Williams, Sergio McClain, even coach Wayne McClain. All of them went there so why not follow it? Why not keep the pipeline going?"
Having Da'Monte Williams on the roster carries extra meaning for Miller. The two played together when Miller was a freshman and Williams was a senior at Peoria Manual.
“I think that is great for them to play together because that gives them that energy, that mojo, just brings a different energy back into Illinois by having two Peoria people there," Miller's mom Andrea Garry said. "Now Adam has a Chicago connection bringing it all together. It will bring it all together, just with the atmosphere and everything that Adam stands for."
According to 247Sports, the addition of Miller would currently give Illinois the No. 11 recruiting class in the nation, based on composite rankings, and the best in the Big Ten.
Miller’s spot should fill all of the projected open scholarships for next season. Both Kipper Nichols and Andres Feliz will be out of eligibility and Ayo Dosunmu is projected to go to the NBA.
“It’s wonderful just to be able to see my little boy just pick a school that he’s comfortable with and is going to feel like home," Garry said. "When something feels like home, you play even better. Everything will come even more natural to him that he’s staying at home for school."