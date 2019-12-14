Illini enjoy easy victory over ODU

Griffin scores 15 to lead Illinois over Old Dominion 69-55

Alan Griffin scored 15 points and Ayo Dosunmu added 14 to lead Illinois past Old Dominion 69-55 in non-conference play on Saturday.

Seven-foot freshman center Kofi Cockburn scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Illinois (8-3), narrowly missing his seventh double-double.

A.J. Oliver II led Old Dominion (3-8) with a game-high 17 points. Xavier Green added 13 points for the Monarchs.

Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams left the game midway through the first half with what appeared to be a separated shoulder. Williams, in obvious pain, was taken to the locker room and returned to the game a few minutes later after receiving medical attention.

TOP 25

No. 10 Oregon 71, No. 5 Michigan 70 (OT): Payton Pritchard scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime, and Oregon outlasted Michigan. In a stellar matchup of senior point guards, Pritchard was just a little bit better, repeatedly driving past Michigan's Zavier Simpson toward the end of the second half and in overtime. Simpson had eight points and 11 assists, but the Wolverines (8-3) lost their second straight game.