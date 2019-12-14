Illini enjoy easy victory over ODU

Griffin scores 15 to lead Illinois over Old Dominion 69-55
Alan Griffin scored 15 points and Ayo Dosunmu added 14 to lead Illinois past Old Dominion 69-55 in non-conference play on Saturday.
Seven-foot freshman center Kofi Cockburn scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Illinois (8-3), narrowly missing his seventh double-double.
A.J. Oliver II led Old Dominion (3-8) with a game-high 17 points. Xavier Green added 13 points for the Monarchs.
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams left the game midway through the first half with what appeared to be a separated shoulder. Williams, in obvious pain, was taken to the locker room and returned to the game a few minutes later after receiving medical attention.
TOP 25
No. 10 Oregon 71, No. 5 Michigan 70 (OT): Payton Pritchard scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime, and Oregon outlasted Michigan. In a stellar matchup of senior point guards, Pritchard was just a little bit better, repeatedly driving past Michigan's Zavier Simpson toward the end of the second half and in overtime. Simpson had eight points and 11 assists, but the Wolverines (8-3) lost their second straight game.
Oregon (8-2) built a 16-point lead in the first half, then had to withstand an extended Michigan charge. Anthony Mathis nearly won it for the Ducks with a long 3-pointer at the end of regulation, but a replay showed he released the shot just after the clock ran out.
Franz Wagner led Michigan with 21 points.
No. 1 Louisville 99, Eastern Kentucky 67: Jordan Nwora scored 26 points, Steven Enoch had 23 and No. 1 Louisville shot 63% in both halves to blow out Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.
No. 2 Kansas 98, Kansas City 57: David McCormack scored a career-high 28 points, Devon Dotson added 18 and Kansas overwhelmed Kansas City in its annual Jayhawk Shootout at the Sprint Center.
No. 8 Kentucky 67, Georgia Tech 53: Ashton Hagans scored 21 points to lead Kentucky past Georgia Tech.
No. 12 Auburn 67, Saint Louis 61: J’Von McCormick scored 20 points, freshman Isaac Okoro added 12 and Auburn improved to 9-0, beating Saint Louis in the Mike Slive Invitational at Legacy Arena.
No. 13 Memphis 51, No. 19 Tennessee 47: Damion Baugh sank a 3-pointer with 1:43 remaining to put Memphis ahead for good and the Tigers outlasted Tennessee to snap the Volunteers’ 31-game home winning streak.
No. 14 Dayton 78, Drake 47: Ibi Watson scored a season-high 20 points and led a first-half run that put Dayton in control as the Flyers pulled away to beat Drake.
Drake (8-3) couldn't handle the Flyers' versatile offense. Roman Penn had 13 points for the Bulldogs, who have lost nine straight against ranked teams since 2013.
No. 16 Michigan State 72, Oakland 49: Xavier Tillman had nine points and 13 rebounds, Aaron Henry put up 10 points and six assists and Michigan State beat Oakland at Little Caesars Arena.
Henry was the only Spartan to reach double figures as Michigan State (7-3) struggled to hit shots in an NBA arena.
No. 18 Butler 66, Southern 41: Bryce Golden scored 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting to lead Butler’s balanced scoring attack in a romp over Southern.
No. 20 Villanova 78, Delaware 70: Jermaine Samuels scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and Villanova won its season-high fourth straight game by holding off Delaware in the Never Forget Tribute Classic at the Prudential Center.
Rutgers 68, No. 22 Seton Hall 48: Seton Hall star Myles Powell sat out the second half with a head injury, and Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. had 18 points and six rebounds to help the Scarlet Knights beat the Pirates 68-48 in the Garden State Hardwood Classic.
Wake Forest 80, No. 23 Xavier 78: Chaundee Brown scored 26 points, Brandon Childress added 22 and Wake Forest beat Xavier in the Musketeers’ first game this season on an opponent’s home court.
Women's basketball
Iowa 102, North Carolina Central 50: The Hawkeyes held North Carolina Central to just six points in the second quarter and coasted from there to a blowout win Saturday.
Iowa led 55-18 at halftime
Twelve Hawkeyes scored in the game, led by Makenzie Meyer with 19 points. Monika Czinano added 14 on 7-8 shooting, and Kathleen Doyle (13) and Gabbie Marshall (11) also scored in double figures for Iowa.
The Hawkeyes (8-2) shot 69.8% from the field and 59.1% from 3-point land in the win. Conversely, they held NCC to 30.4% shooting.