Ill. Wesleyan (6-2, 1-1 CCIW) at No. 23 Augustana (6-2, 1-0 CCIW)

Today: 3 p.m., Carver Center
Twitter: @TJ_DA
Listen in: portal.stretchinternet.com/augustana/
Potential starting lineups
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN (6-2, 1-1 CCIW): F: Doug Wallen (6-5, Jr.) 11.0/6.1 & Charlie Bair (6-7, Jr.) 7.4/10.3; G: Peter Lambesis (6-4, Soph.) 13.9/3.3, Luke Yoder (6-0, Fr.) 8.4/2.0 & Keondre Schumacher (5-11, R-Soph.) 16.3/1.9.
AUGUSTANA (6-2, 1-0 CCIW): F: Lucas Simon (6-5, Sr.) 3.4/1.9 & Pierson Wofford (6-3, Sr.) 15.1/5.3; C: Micah Martin (6-11, Sr.) 12.1/6.1; G: Jack Jelen (5-10, Jr.) 3.5/1.4 & Austin Elledge (6-0, Sr.) 15.1/1.0.
Game notes: The nationally 23rd-ranked Vikings host RV Illinois Wesleyan in the back end of a women's/men's twinbill that begins at 1 p.m. at Carver Center. Coach Mark Beinborn's Augie women (5-5, 1-1 CCIW) open the day against the Titans (8-2, 2-0 CCIW), who share the league lead with North Park. … The Sunday twinbill was necessitated by Saturday's Genesis Shootout at Carver. … Augie PG Jelen sprained his thumb in Thursday's victory, but is expected to play today. … IWU PG Grant Wolfe has missed three games with a concussion. He is expected to be back in action today. … Augie averages 78.1 points per game and allows 66.9. The Vikings are +5.2 rebounding (38.2-33.0). … IWU averages 83.5 ppg and allows 78.3. The Titans are +5.2 rebounding (39.1-33.9). … There is no JV game today. … Things slow down for the Vikings as they have two games in the next two weeks (at UW-Stevens Points on Dec. 22 and at UW-LaCrosse on Dec. 29).
Augie coach Grey Giovanine: “They are just so good offensively, averaging 83 points a game. They are really balanced and they have really good shooters. Their front-line is really good, too – their 4 and 5 men are having really good years. They have a lot of things going.”
— Tom Johnston, tjohnston@qconline.com