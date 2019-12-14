Ill. Wesleyan (6-2, 1-1 CCIW) at No. 23 Augustana (6-2, 1-0 CCIW)

Game notes: The nationally 23rd-ranked Vikings host RV Illinois Wesleyan in the back end of a women's/men's twinbill that begins at 1 p.m. at Carver Center. Coach Mark Beinborn's Augie women (5-5, 1-1 CCIW) open the day against the Titans (8-2, 2-0 CCIW), who share the league lead with North Park. … The Sunday twinbill was necessitated by Saturday's Genesis Shootout at Carver. … Augie PG Jelen sprained his thumb in Thursday's victory, but is expected to play today. … IWU PG Grant Wolfe has missed three games with a concussion. He is expected to be back in action today. … Augie averages 78.1 points per game and allows 66.9. The Vikings are +5.2 rebounding (38.2-33.0). … IWU averages 83.5 ppg and allows 78.3. The Titans are +5.2 rebounding (39.1-33.9). … There is no JV game today. … Things slow down for the Vikings as they have two games in the next two weeks (at UW-Stevens Points on Dec. 22 and at UW-LaCrosse on Dec. 29).