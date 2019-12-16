Ian Wiebenga, so., Fulton
View Comments

Ian Wiebenga, so., Fulton

  • Updated
ian wiebenga.jpg

T55 in Class A state finals helping the Steamers to seventh-place team finish; T7 at Freeport Aquin Sectional; was Eastland Regional individual medalist.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News