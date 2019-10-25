Hungry hobo ad tweets

NOTE: Games we are covering will be updated after each score, or at the end of the quarter. Scores are not final until noted. Follow our game coverage at the individual Twitter handles listed for each game or use the hashtag #HungryHobo11. You can also click on the individual Twitter handles listed for each game. For complete box scores and coverage of the games listed, pick up a copy of Saturday's or Sunday's Moline Dispatch or The Rock Island Argus. Here's how our lineup looks this weekend:

Friday's high school schedule:
Moline at Quincy (Matt Schuckman)
Rock Island at Alleman (Jeff Wendland)
United Township at Geneseo (Drake Lansman)
Orion at Morrison (Tom Schroeder)
Stark County at Annawan-Wethersfield (Terry Duckett)
Davenport North at Muscatine (Matt Coss)
Davenport Central at Bettendorf (Travis Brown)
Cedar Rapids Washington at Davenport West (Chris James)

Saturday's local college schedule:
Augustana at Wheaton (Tom Johnston)

_______________________________

MOLINE at QUINCY

7:30 p.m. Friday, @SchuckWHIG 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Moline 0    0
 Quincy 0    0

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

ROCK ISLAND vs. ALLEMAN

7:45 p.m. Friday at Augustana, @jaydub_DA 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Rocky     
 Alleman     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

UNITED TOWNSHIP 6, GENESEO 6, 1st quarter

7:30 p.m. Friday, @DLansman_DA 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 UT 6    6
 Geneseo 6    6

Scoring

1st quarter
UT: Trevell Carpenter 39 pass from Daslah Geadeyan (pass failed), 7:27
Gen: PJ Moser 1 run (kick failed), 5:10

2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

ORION 6, MORRISON 0, 2nd quarter

7 p.m. Friday, @ThomasS76083486 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Orion 6 0   6
 Morrison 0 0   0

Scoring

1st quarter
O: Coby Schultz 2 run (kick failed)

2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

ANNAWAN-WETHERSFIELD 14, STARK COUNTY 0, 2nd quarter

7 p.m. Friday, @TDuckett_DA 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Stark Co. 0 0   0
 Ann.-Wethers. 14 0   14

Scoring

1st quarter
A-W: Julian Sameuls 23 pass from Coltin Quagliano (Quagliano run), 8:47
A-W: Reece Gripp 57 run (run failed), 5:31

2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

DAVENPORT NORTH at MUSCATINE

7:30 p.m. Friday, @mattcoss78 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 North 0    0
 Muscatine 0    0

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

BETTENDORF 21, DAVENPORT CENTRAL 7, 2nd quarter

7:30 p.m. Friday, @Tbrownsports 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Central 7 0   7
 Bettendorf 21 0   21

Scoring

1st quarter
Bett: Harrison Bey-Buie 66 run (kick good)
DC: Sam Strang 5 run (kick good)
Bett: Bey-Buie 3 run (kick good), 1:52
Bett: A.J. Douglas 20 run (kick good), 1:02

2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON 14, DAVENPORT WEST 6, 1st quarter

7:30 p.m. Friday, @QCVarsity 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Washington 14    14
 West 6    6

Scoring

1st quarter
CRW: Jabari Dobbs 1 run (Moore kick)
DW: Luke Woods Ford 58 run (kick failed)
CRW: Carter Bell 11 pass (Moore kick), 4:44

2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

AUGUSTANA at WHEATON

1 p.m. Saturday, @TJ_DA 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Augie     
 Wheaton     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

LOCAL SCOREBOARD

Western Big 6

Oct. 25 games:
Moline at Quincy
Rock Island at Alleman (Augie)
United Township at Geneseo
Galesburg at Sterling

Three Rivers Rock

Oct. 25 games:
Rockridge at Peru St. Bede
Orion at Morrison
Riverdale at Bureau Valley

Oct. 26 games:
Fulton at Sterling Newman

Three Rivers Mississippi

Oct. 25 games:
Sherrard at Monmouth-Roseville
Princeton at Erie-Prophetstown
Rockridge at Peru St. Bede

Oct. 26 games:
Spring Valley Hall at Kewanee

Lincoln Trail

Oct. 25 games:
Mercer County at Mid-County
Stark County at Annawan-Wethersfield
Ridgewood at Princeville
Biggsville West Central at United

Iowa 4A District 4

Oct. 25 games:
Davenport North at Muscatine
Iowa City West at Iowa City High
Pleasant Valley at Marion Linn-Mar

Iowa 4A District 5

Oct. 24 games:
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 56, Burlington 0

Oct. 25 games:
Cedar Rapids Washington at Davenport West
Davenport Central at Bettendorf

Iowa 3A District 5

Oct. 24 games:
North Scott 21, Assumption 0

Oct. 25 games:
Central DeWitt at Clear Creek-Amana
Clinton at Iowa City, Liberty

