NOTE: Games we are covering will be updated after each score, or at the end of the quarter. Scores are not final until noted. Follow our game coverage at the individual Twitter handles listed for each game or use the hashtag #HungryHobo11. You can also click on the individual Twitter handles listed for each game. For complete box scores and coverage of the games listed, pick up a copy of Saturday's or Sunday's Moline Dispatch or The Rock Island Argus. Here's how our lineup looks this weekend:
Friday's high school schedule:
Moline at Quincy (Matt Schuckman)
Rock Island at Alleman (Jeff Wendland)
United Township at Geneseo (Drake Lansman)
Orion at Morrison (Tom Schroeder)
Stark County at Annawan-Wethersfield (Terry Duckett)
Davenport North at Muscatine (Matt Coss)
Davenport Central at Bettendorf (Travis Brown)
Cedar Rapids Washington at Davenport West (Chris James)
Saturday's local college schedule:
Augustana at Wheaton (Tom Johnston)
MOLINE at QUINCY
7:30 p.m. Friday,
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Moline
| 0
| 0
| Quincy
| 0
| 0
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
ROCK ISLAND vs. ALLEMAN
7:45 p.m. Friday at Augustana,
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Rocky
| Alleman
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
UNITED TOWNSHIP 6, GENESEO 6, 1st quarter
7:30 p.m. Friday,
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| UT
| 6
| 6
| Geneseo
| 6
| 6
Scoring
1st quarter
UT: Trevell Carpenter 39 pass from Daslah Geadeyan (pass failed), 7:27
Gen: PJ Moser 1 run (kick failed), 5:10
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
ORION 6, MORRISON 0, 2nd quarter
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Orion
| 6
| 0
| 6
| Morrison
| 0
| 0
| 0
Scoring
1st quarter
O: Coby Schultz 2 run (kick failed)
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
ANNAWAN-WETHERSFIELD 14, STARK COUNTY 0, 2nd quarter
7 p.m. Friday,
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Stark Co.
| 0
| 0
| 0
| Ann.-Wethers.
| 14
| 0
| 14
Scoring
1st quarter
A-W: Julian Sameuls 23 pass from Coltin Quagliano (Quagliano run), 8:47
A-W: Reece Gripp 57 run (run failed), 5:31
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
DAVENPORT NORTH at MUSCATINE
7:30 p.m. Friday,
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| North
| 0
| 0
| Muscatine
| 0
| 0
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
BETTENDORF 21, DAVENPORT CENTRAL 7, 2nd quarter
7:30 p.m. Friday,
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Central
| 7
| 0
| 7
| Bettendorf
| 21
| 0
| 21
Scoring
1st quarter
Bett: Harrison Bey-Buie 66 run (kick good)
DC: Sam Strang 5 run (kick good)
Bett: Bey-Buie 3 run (kick good), 1:52
Bett: A.J. Douglas 20 run (kick good), 1:02
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON 14, DAVENPORT WEST 6, 1st quarter
7:30 p.m. Friday,
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Washington
| 14
| 14
| West
| 6
| 6
Scoring
1st quarter
CRW: Jabari Dobbs 1 run (Moore kick)
DW: Luke Woods Ford 58 run (kick failed)
CRW: Carter Bell 11 pass (Moore kick), 4:44
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
AUGUSTANA at WHEATON
1 p.m. Saturday,
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Augie
| Wheaton
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
LOCAL SCOREBOARD
Western Big 6
Oct. 25 games:
Moline at Quincy
Rock Island at Alleman (Augie)
United Township at Geneseo
Galesburg at Sterling
Three Rivers Rock
Oct. 25 games:
Rockridge at Peru St. Bede
Orion at Morrison
Riverdale at Bureau Valley
Oct. 26 games:
Fulton at Sterling Newman
Three Rivers Mississippi
Oct. 25 games:
Sherrard at Monmouth-Roseville
Princeton at Erie-Prophetstown
Rockridge at Peru St. Bede
Oct. 26 games:
Spring Valley Hall at Kewanee
Lincoln Trail
Oct. 25 games:
Mercer County at Mid-County
Stark County at Annawan-Wethersfield
Ridgewood at Princeville
Biggsville West Central at United
Iowa 4A District 4
Oct. 25 games:
Davenport North at Muscatine
Iowa City West at Iowa City High
Pleasant Valley at Marion Linn-Mar
Iowa 4A District 5
Oct. 24 games:
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 56, Burlington 0
Oct. 25 games:
Cedar Rapids Washington at Davenport West
Davenport Central at Bettendorf
Iowa 3A District 5
Oct. 24 games:
North Scott 21, Assumption 0
Oct. 25 games:
Central DeWitt at Clear Creek-Amana
Clinton at Iowa City, Liberty