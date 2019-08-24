St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Dakota Hudson, who didn’t give up a hit over 6 2/3 innings in his previous start against Milwaukee on Monday, permitted the Colorado Rockies just two hits over six innings Saturday night at Busch Stadium.
And his teammates supported him royally, with Harrison Bader hitting a two-run homer in the second and Paul Goldschmidt banging his 29th homer of the season in the seventh as the Cardinals won, 6-0. The shutout was the Cardinals’ ninth of the season and fifth this month.
Of more significance was that the win was Hudson’s 13th and it gave the Cardinals a 1 1/2 game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central Division, representing their largest lead since May 3 when they were 1 1/2 ahead. After their 12th victory in 15 games, the Cardinals are 70-58 for the season, which also is the highest they have been over the break-even point.
Hudson (13-6), allowed a second-inning double to Daniel Murphy and a sixth-inning single by Trevor Story and walked three. Tyler Webb, Giovanny Gallegos and Dominic Leone finished with three scoreless frames, with Leone striking out the side.
Nationals 7, Cubs 2: Trea Turner reached base four times and scored twice, Yan Gomes and Howie Kendrick each drove in two runs and the surging Washington Nationals raced past the Chicago Cubs.
Turner got Washington off to a quick start, going 2 for 3 with two walks and a stolen base to extend his streak of reaching base safely to 31 games, the longest current streak in the majors.
Washington has won four straight and six of seven to extend its lead over Chicago for the top NL wild-card spot to three games. The Nationals have scored a total of 97 runs in their last nine games.
Anthony Rendon stretched his hitting streak to 11 games and drove in a run.
A day after losing to the Nationals 9-3, the Cubs dropped a second consecutive game at Wrigley Field for the first time since June 25-26 against Atlanta. First baseman Anthony Rizzo exited in the fifth inning with tightness in his middle back — he missed time in May with back trouble.
Manager Joe Maddon said he had no update on Rizzo following the game.
Washington starter Joe Ross, who had to leave his last start after being hit in the right shin by a comebacker, allowed two runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings. Five Nationals relievers combined to hold Chicago to one hit over the final 4 2/3 innings.
Wander Suero (4-7) got the final two outs of the fifth to get the win.
Jose Quintana (11-8) allowed four earned runs in four innings and had his career-high streak of seven straight wins snapped. The left-hander hadn't lost since June 22 against the New York Mets.
Nicholas Castellanos had two hits and an RBI for the Cubs.
Rangers 4, White Sox 0: Willie Calhoun and Danny Santana homered, and rookie Kolby Allard pitched into the seventh inning for the Texas Rangers to win at Chicago White Sox.
Allard (2-0) allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked none in his fourth start since he was acquired in a trade with Atlanta last month.
Calhoun and Nick Solak had two hits apiece for the Rangers, who had dropped seven of 10.
Jose Abreu had two of Chicago's eight hits, giving him 1,001 for his career. The White Sox had won three in a row.
Calhoun hit a two-run drive off Iván Nova (9-10) in the sixth, giving the Rangers a 2-0 lead. It was his fourth homer in his last six games and No. 15 on the season, extending his career high.
Elvis Andrus was aboard after he reached on shortstop Tim Anderson's throwing error, stole second and advanced on catcher James McCann's throwing error. The White Sox finished with three errors.
Nova was charged with an earned run and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He was 5-0 with a 0.85 ERA in his previous six starts.
Santana added another two-run shot against Jimmy Cordero in the seventh.
Rafael Montero and Jose Leclerc combined to strike out six and limit the White Sox to two hits in the final 2 2/3 innings.
In his previous start, Allard allowed a career-high seven runs in five innings against the Angels.
White Sox center fielder Adam Engel made a diving catch on Scott Heineman's liner in the fifth to preserve a scoreless game. Nova clapped in response.
Heineman caught Anderson's drive to the center field wall to end the Chicago fifth with a runner on second.