DAVENPORT — Baseball’s Wednesday trade deadline proved to be quite a ride for the Quad Cities River Bandits’ parent club, the Houston Astros, and for players on the River Bandits’ roster.
Houston was one of the most active participants as the 3 p.m. deadline approached, ultimately adding three pitchers to its roster in deals involving five former QC players to other organizations.
Highlighted by the acquisition of pitcher Zack Greinke from the Diamondbacks in a trade which included three former River Bandits among the four minor-league players sent to Arizona, the wheeling and dealing was the deadline day talk of the game.
But, it wasn’t a distraction in the Quad Cities clubhouse, although the trickle down impact of the moves has already altered the River Bandits roster. QC went out and beat the Burlington Bees 8-3 Wednesday at Modern Woodmen Park.
“We anticipated something just because of how aggressive the Astros organization has been,’’ QC manager Ray Hernandez said. “Would it involve any of our guys? You never know those things.’’
So after early work and before the start of batting practice with cellphones remaining in the clubhouse, the River Bandits were given a chance to do something they had not done this year as baseball’s trade deadline arrived and passed. They were enjoying some of the attractions at Modern Woodmen Park, taking a few spins on the Ferris wheel and the other amusement rides before getting back to their normal pregame routine.
“Everybody seemed to have a pretty good time with it and the trade talk, there was plenty of time for that later without it becoming a distraction,’’ Hernandez said.
The Astros’ moves involved players at the Double-A and Triple-A levels, including 2017 and 2018 first-round draft picks who played for Quad Cities last season, pitcher J.B. Bukauskas and infielder Seth Beer.
The roster moves began to trickle down to other levels in the organization Thursday when former River Bandit and Iowa first baseman Jake Adams was among three players promoted from high-A Fayetteville to Double-A Corpus Christi.
Infielder David Hensley is the only Quad Cities player impacted so far, promoted by Houston to high-A Fayetteville.
Hensley played in 143 games for the River Bandits over the past two seasons and was hitting .238 with six home runs, 28 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 80 games this season for QC.
“The moves always create opportunities for others and for the guys who do move up, it’s great for them to get one step closer to the big leagues,’’ Hernandez said.
Hensley’s spot on the River Bandits roster was not filled prior to Thursday’s game at Burlington, leaving the River Bandits one below the league maximum with 24 players on its active roster.