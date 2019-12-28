Hosts top Chargers to move into title game at own tourney

ERIE – For the second straight year, the Erie-Prophetstown and Orion boys' basketball teams met with a spot in the Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic title game at stake.
And for the second straight year, the meeting of Three Rivers Conference clubs came down to the final seconds, and with the same outcome. After seeing the Chargers rally from a 16-point deficit, the hosting E-P Panthers pulled out a 53-51 win.
After Orion's Cade Weiss hit a 3-pointer with 51.5 seconds left to tie the game at 50 and cap a 20-4 Charger run, E-P (5-5) quickly struck back when sophomore guard Connor Sibley hit his lone bucket with 37 seconds remaining to put the hosts back on top.
“I saw (Caleb) Spranger going to Kolby (Franks),” Sibley said, describing what would be the winning play. “I saw a chance to go to the basket, Kolby saw me, and I thank him for that. I got the chance to go up and get the bucket.”
After Franks split a pair of free throws in the closing seconds, Orion's Adam Burgert attempted a game-tying trey and was fouled with two-tenths of a second remaining. After splitting the first two free throws, Burgert misfired on the third, and E-P's Clayton Johnson hauled in the rebound as time expired.
“We played really well for 28 minutes, but Orion is such a good team. The last four minutes, Orion turned back into Orion,” said E-P coach Ryan Winckler, whose club will face Sterling Newman (12-2) for the second straight year in Monday's 7:30 p.m. championship game.
The reigning champion Comets booked their trip to the finals with a 49-35 win over Lena-Winslow; Le-Win (9-3) will play Orion (10-3) in a 7:30 crossover match to wrap up the tournament.
“They made some nice shots,” Winckler continued, “but we did just enough down the stretch to allow us to squeak out the win.”
With Johnson's 17 points leading the way, the Panthers got a pick-me-up from sophomores Franks (eight points) and Sibley, especially when standout guard Bryce Rosenow fouled out early in the fourth quarter. Rosenow and Eric Robinson each added nine points.
“Both of those guys did a great job stepping in with us being a little shorthanded,” Winckler said. “Especially with Bryce fouling out with about five minutes left when Orion started to go on its run.”
With the score tied 24-24 at halftime, Johnson scored nine of his points to put E-P up 41-30 going into the fourth. The Panthers extended that run to 10 unanswered points to lead 46-30.
“Down 16, we could've mailed it in, but the guys fought hard and got back into it,” said Orion coach Alex Johnson. “We missed a lot of free throws (11 of 21) and had a lot of breakdowns on defense. We're going to play a good team on Monday, so we need to learn from tonight's mistakes.”
Riverdale 48, Alleman 35: After dropping their first two Warkins games to Newman and Le-Win last Monday, the Riverdale Rams (6-9) bounced back in fine fashion to score back-to-back wins, including Saturday's victory over Alleman (2-13).
Trailing 29-23 in the third quarter after a 6-0 Pioneer run, the Rams battled back to tie the game on an Evan Verbeckmoes three-point play with 1:37 left in the period, then took a 31-29 lead into the fourth on Ryan Bussert's tie-breaking bucket with 1:08 on the clock.
That run grew to 14-0 with six straight points to open the fourth quarter. Down the stretch, Riverdale hit seven of 11 free throws to secure the win.
“We had two tough teams to start on Monday, but we battled through,” said Riverdale coach Alex Kelly. “We needed a game like this, where we played a full 32 minutes. When we got down by six, we didn't stop what we were doing. The moment was not too big for us.”
The trio of Bussert (11 points), Jared Griffin (10 points, five rebounds) and Andrew Meloan (nine points, six boards) led the way for the Rams, who led 15-5 after one and held a 12-point lead early in the second quarter. Nathan Bradley and Gabe Willems each added five boards.
“We had a good defensive effort in the second half,” said Kelly. “We're hoping to get rolling, and get our guys to believe that what we're doing works.”
Led by senior point guard Elijah Campos' game-high 16 points, Alleman battled back to within 22-21 by halftime on a Campos three-point play and Jake Mattecheck's buzzer-beating putback. Campos then scored six points in the third as the Pioneers grabbed their first lead.
Fulton 55, Beecher 39: Like Riverdale, the Fulton Steamers (9-5) finished pool play at 2-2 after pulling away in the second half to best Beecher. Fulton outscored the Bobcats 31-19 in the second half behind Connor Barnett (22 points) and Bradlee Damhoff (14).
Stockton 47, Mercer County 33: A 22-point outburst by Mitch Coffey led Stockton as it topped Mercer County to finish with a 2-2 pool-play mark. Cade Sharp hit three 3-pointers and led the Golden Eagles with 11 points. The Blackhawks outscored MerCo 13-4 in the fourth period to pull away.
Stark County 57, Morrison 52: The duo of T.C. Ottens (17 points) and Alex Anderson (14) were not enough to enable Morrison to score a pool-play split as Stark County overcame an early seven-point deficit to prevail.