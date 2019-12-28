Hosts top Chargers to move into title game at own tourney

Trailing 29-23 in the third quarter after a 6-0 Pioneer run, the Rams battled back to tie the game on an Evan Verbeckmoes three-point play with 1:37 left in the period, then took a 31-29 lead into the fourth on Ryan Bussert's tie-breaking bucket with 1:08 on the clock.

That run grew to 14-0 with six straight points to open the fourth quarter. Down the stretch, Riverdale hit seven of 11 free throws to secure the win.

“We had two tough teams to start on Monday, but we battled through,” said Riverdale coach Alex Kelly. “We needed a game like this, where we played a full 32 minutes. When we got down by six, we didn't stop what we were doing. The moment was not too big for us.”

The trio of Bussert (11 points), Jared Griffin (10 points, five rebounds) and Andrew Meloan (nine points, six boards) led the way for the Rams, who led 15-5 after one and held a 12-point lead early in the second quarter. Nathan Bradley and Gabe Willems each added five boards.

“We had a good defensive effort in the second half,” said Kelly. “We're hoping to get rolling, and get our guys to believe that what we're doing works.”