Hornets use balanced scoring to beat Bulls 83-73

Devonte' Graham scored 16 points, Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington each had 13 and the Charlotte Hornets bounced back after squandering an early 15-point lead, beating the Chicago Bulls 83-73 on Friday night in Chicago for their third straight win.
Zach LaVine and Ryan Arcidiacono each had 12 points, Thaddeus Young and Lauri Markkanen added 10 apiece as Chicago lost for the fourth time in five games.
It was the lowest offensive output of the season for both teams. Charlottte's previous low was 87 points against Golden State on Nov. 2. Chicago's low was 84 against Toronto on Oct. 26
Charlotte shot 38% from the floor, but the Bulls were even worse at 30% in a sloppy game between sub-.500 teams. Bismack Biyombo had 12 points for the Hornets.
Charlotte led 59-50 after a sloppy third quarter. Kris Dunn's jumper with 5:25 left in the fourth cut Charlotte's lead to 66-64. Then, Terry Rozier and Graham hit back-to-back 3s to give the Hornets some breathing room.
Charlotte led 24-15 after the first quarter as Biyombo scored eight points. The Hornets shot 40% in the period, and the Bulls missed on their first seven attempts from the floor, shooting only 28% for the quarter and allowing Charlotte to establish control early.
The Hornets picked up the pace in the second quarter and opened a 15-point lead at 44-29 on Terry Rozier's finger-roll layup with 2:53 left.
But the Bulls reeled off 11 straight points to close to 44-40 at the half. LaVine scored eight points in the quarter, including a running dunk with 27.3 seconds left.
Markkanen hit a 3-pointer 14 seconds into the third and Kris Dunn sank a free throw 39 seconds later to extend Chicago's run to 15-0 for a tie at 44-all.
Charlotte then countered with eight straight points to restore its lead at 52-44.
TIP-INS
Hornets: Nicolas Batum sat out his second game (left hand injury/discomfort) and Marvin Williams missed his fourth for right knee soreness. Malik Monk returned after missing Wednesday's game at Brooklyn with an injured finger.
Bulls: Young entered averaging 21.6 minutes and nine points, his lowest numbers in both categories since his rookie season of 2007-08 with Philadelphia. He played 26:33 in this one. The 31-year-old forward signed a three-year, $41 million deal with Chicago in July after three seasons with Indiana, where he averaged 30.7 minutes last season.
Former NBA Commissioner has emergency surgery: Former NBA Commissioner David Stern had emergency surgery after suffering a brain hemorrhage while having lunch not far from league headquarters.
The league had no update on his condition Friday.
The 77-year-old Stern underwent the operation at Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospital after he was stricken at a midtown Manhattan restaurant.
Stern served exactly 30 years as the NBA's longest-tenured commissioner before Adam Silver succeeded him on Feb. 1, 2014.
The league made the announcement about Stern in a statement, saying its thoughts were with him and his family.
Stern has remained affiliated with the league, holding the title of commissioner emeritus. He has remained active in his other interests, such as sports technology.
Stern oversaw the growth of the NBA into a league whose games were televised in more than 200 countries and territories and in more than 40 languages. The league was staging a regular-season game in Mexico City between Dallas and Detroit on Thursday night when it revealed the news about Stern.
Support for Stern has come from across the game. Hall of Famer Magic Johnson tweeted that he and wife Cookie were praying "for my good friend who helped save my life."
Johnson announced he was retiring because of the AIDS virus in 1991 but returned the following year at the All-Star Game with Stern's backing, Johnson would later rejoin the league with Stern's support, even while some players voiced concern about playing against him for health reasons.
Stern has stayed busy after leaving as commissioner, traveling overseas on the league's behalf, doing public speaking and consulting. He was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Stern oversaw the addition of seven franchises and the creation of the WNBA and NBA Development League, now called the G League — which will have a franchise in Mexico starting with the 2020-21 season. Stern had a hand in numerous initiative, including drug testing, the salary cap and a dress code.
He would not allow staffers to use the word "retire" when he left his office, because he never intended to stop working. He has kept an office in New York and regularly travels into Manhattan for work on the projects he pursued once he turned the league over to Silver.