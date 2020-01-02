Hoosier blow late lead in Gator Bowl loss

Tennessee scored two touchdowns in a late 30-second span, using an onside kick to help erase a double-digit deficit and holding on to stun Indiana 23-22 in the Gator Bowl on Thursday night in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Volunteers (8-5) closed out coach Jeremy Pruitt's second season with their sixth consecutive victory and won their fourth straight bowl, first since 2016.

Logan Justus missed an extra point in the third quarter that turned out to be costly and was wide right on a 52-yard field goal attempt with 2:12 remaining. Justus' kick had the distance but hooked just outside the right upright.

Tennessee punted with 1:02 remaining, but Indiana failed to get back into field goal range.

The Hoosiers (8-5) looked to be in control in the second half after scoring two touchdowns in a 1:13 spans, the second one coming on Jamar Johnson's 63-yard interception return, and adding a pair of field goals.

Indiana was up 22-9 before Tennessee scored twice in the final 5 minutes to retake the lead. According to ESPN Stats & Info, teams trailing by at least 13 points in the final five minutes were 0-471 in the FBS this season until this game.