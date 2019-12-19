You are the owner of this article.
Honorable mention
Honorable mention

Alleman: Zach Carpita, DB; Jackson Marx, LS; Sean O'Hern, K; Alec Ponder, QB; CJ Terronez, LB; Geneseo: Nathan Beneke, DB; Kaden Davison, LB; Cole Gradert, OL; Connor Shipman, DL; Moline: Ben Duenas, OL; Caroline Hazen, K; Jaheim Mitchell, RB/DB; Nate St. Dennis, OL; Anthony Tovar, LB; Severin Washington, OL; Rock Island: Terrel Akers, DE; Eli Reese, QB; Tommy Smith, OT; MJ Stern, LB; Devin Swift, QB; Ravion Taylor-Johnson, LB; Darrell Woodson, DB; United Township: Royce Arnold, OL; Trevell Carpenter, WR; Telvin Chatman, RB/DB; Roger Clayton, DL; Jaxon Crawford, OL; Cayne Smith, RB/LB.

