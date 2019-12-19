Annawan-Wethersfield: Brady Kelley, Mitch Lambert, Kale Nelson, Logan Troxell; Erie-Prophetstown: Brady Abell, Hunter Oleson, Ross Purvis, Eric Robinson; Fulton: Josh Huizenga, Kyler Pessman, Nate Portz, Ethan Rash; Kewanee: Will Bruno, Josh Nimrick; Mercer County: Matthew Lucas, Braden Williams; Mid-County: Wyatt Dillon, Nathan Whitman; Monmouth-Roseville: Carter Russell, Colton Russell, Jakob Thomas; Morrison: Ryan Kennedy, Hunter Newman, Colin Roberts; Orion: Quinn Hoftender, Jayson Johnson, Kobe Lieving, Jared Mohr, Zach Riddell; Ridgewood: Lucas Althaus, Weston Brown, Alex Johnson, D.J. VanHouten; Riverdale: David Arney, Dalton Cathcart; Rockridge: Brayden Deem, Nate Henry, Ryan Parchert, Cole Rusk; Sherrard: Eli Bernier, Josh Bynum, Bryce Davis, D'Angelo Moody; United: Dylan Cheline, Alec Thompson, Stewart Svob.
Honorable mention
