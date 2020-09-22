Girls swimming
Illinois Metro Honor Roll
Results through Sept. 20
50 free -- 1. Sophie Greko (Moline) 25.68; 2. Clara Van Note (Mol) 26.64; 3. Hailee Messerly (Mol) 27.01; 4. Jilliane Smith (United Township) 27.55; 5. Bailey Hecker (Rock Island) 27.58.
100 free -- 1. Greko (Mol) 55.78; 2. Van Note (Mol) 57.15; 3. Messerly (Mol) 59.69; 4. Jilliane Smith (UT) 1:00.10; 5. Olivia Sholl (RI) 1:00.30.
200 free -- 1. Greko (Mol) 2:00.87; 2. Van Note (Mol) 2:03.47; 3. Messerly (Mol) 2:05.76; 4. Sholl (RI) 2:09.63; 5. Miriam Trenary (Mol) 2:10.28.
500 free -- 1. Greko (Mol) 5:22.98; 2. Messerly (Mol) 5:34.78; 3. Van Note (Mol) 5:40.23; 4. Sholl (RI) 5:47.50; 5. Annika Zemek (Mol) 5:00.15
100 back -- 1. Van Note (Mol) 1:05.12; 2. Hecker (RI) 1:07.23; 3. Messerly (Mol) 1:06.33; 4. Hannah Gault (Mol) 1:07.80; 5. Ava Navarro (Mol) 1:08.39.
100 breast -- 1. Sholl (RI) 1:10.75; 2. Trenary (Mol) 1:14.04; 3. Greko (Mol) 1:14.76; 4. Zemek (Mol) 1:17.34; 5. CC Cervantes (Mol) 1:21.79.
100 fly -- 1. Messerly (Mol) 1:03.00; 2. Cervantes (Mol) 1:05.45; 3. Sholl (RI) 1:06.88; 4. Zemek (Mol) 1:08.95; 5. Jilliane Smith (UT) 1:10.20.
200 IM -- 1. Greko (Mol) 2:18.81; 2. Messerly (Mol) 2:23.50; 3. Sholl (RI) 2:23.92; 4. Van Note (Mol) 2:25.71; 5. Trenary (Mol) 2:25.93.
1 meter 6 dives -- 1. Ella McKinley ( RI) 187.13; 2. Darien Sanders (Mol) 177.50; 3. Zoe Wanak (Mol) 168.05; 4. Valerie Holland (RI) 158.63; 5. Hannah Schimmel (Mol) 148.35.
200 free relay -- 1. Mol (Messerly, Cervantes, Van Note, Greko) 150.06; 2. RI (Sholl, Dietz, Smithson, Hecker) 1:55.86; 3. UT (Fulton, Josie Smith, Jilliane Smith, Kate Parker) 2:02.84.
200 medley relay -- 1. Mol (Van Note, Trenary, Messerly, Greko) 2:02.02; 2. RI (Hecker, Sholl, Dietz, Smithson) 2:04.75; 3. UT (Parker, Rachel Pyevich, Jilliane Smith, Jos. Smith) 2:04.75.
400 free relay -- 1, Mol (Van Note, Messerly, Cervantes, Greko), 3:54.08; 2. RI (Smithson, Hecker, Dietz, Sholl), 4:14.13; 3. UT (Josie Smith, Parker, Pyevich, Jilliane Smith), 4:38.07.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!