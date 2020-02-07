Homework helpers and airplane launchers: Aledo fourth-graders show off their inventions

ALEDO — Creativity was the name of the game recently for fourth-graders at Apollo Elementary School who were given an optional assignment to create something new for Invention Day.
Invention Day has been a regular part of the curriculum at the school since the mid-1980s.
The 9- and 10-year-olds were challenged with making something new, and many had some unique ideas for inventions.
“They had two weeks to prepare for their inventions,” said Amber Hessman, one of the school's three fourth-grade teachers.'
Of the 65 fourth-graders, about 20 decided to participate, and they gave demonstrations to show off their ideas.
Several inventions involved launching items, including confetti, paper airplanes, and candy over a makeshift goal post.
Problem solving was incorporated in Kaitlynn Frieden’s “Maddie Illness Caddy” invention. She assembled a useful station to deal with illnesses that included two tissue boxes — one full and one empty, for holding used tissues — along with a tray holding cough drops, nose spray and other necessities to accommodate healing.
The invention created by Helen Baldwin was quite simple. It involved placing a drinking cup into soft clay to make the cup more stable for young children at the dinner table.
Abby Brokaw's invention involved attaching her cellphone to her dog’s leash. She brought in her Bernedoodle puppy, Buddy, to demonstrate her invention.
A practical invention made by Emalyn Millar was an aid to nighttime dog-walking duties. She attached small light bulbs to the fingertips of gloves.
Noah Nelson’s invention was a snowboard sled, which he said he used while learning the art of snowboarding. He simply attached his snowboard to a sled to add more stability.
Kohen Finch created a math helper that involved using Wi-Fi to connect math facts to a speaker inside a decorated box. He called it JAIS, for Just An Intelligent System. “It was a homework helper,” he said.
Students also learned a few facts about inventions from fourth-grade teacher Charlotte Hartmann, who dressed the part of a mad scientist.
She explained how some inventions were the result of necessity. An example took place during the 1904 World’s Fair. Two vendors at the fair collaborated after the ice cream vendor ran out of dishes in which to serve his product, and the cookie vendor was having little luck selling his cookies. He created a cone-shaped cookie, and the ice cream cone was invented.
Hartman also explained that inventions sometimes don’t get made for hundreds of years. She mentioned Leonardo da Vinci, who came up with an idea for creating a helicopter-like machine back in the 1400s.