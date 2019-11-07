Richmond Hill Players’ final 2019 offering is Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten’s Southern-fried slapstick comedy, “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas.” The show will be Thursdays through Sundays, Nov. 7-17 at the Barn Theater in Geneseo's Richmond Hill Park. The audio description performance is this Friday.
In the story, it's Christmastime in the newest — and tiniest — town in Texas. And it’s beginning to look a lot like trouble in Doublewide. Not only are the trailer-park residents dealing with the stress of the holiday season, but they’ve just discovered that Doublewide is being double-crossed by the county, according to a synopsis. With their official incorporation papers in jeopardy, this band of eccentric Texans take on the “Big Guys.”
Determined to bolster their legitimacy, they first set their sights on the county-wide “Battle of the Mangers” competition. They conspire to win this smackdown with their “Nativity at The Alamo” entry, by any means possible. A review of a recent Ohio production (at thevwindependent.com) said, “Audience members will find themselves both laughing and empathizing with the off-beat residents of Doublewide."
Directed by RHP veteran John VanDeWoestyne of Geneseo, the local cast features Storm Baca, Eugenia Giebel, Diane Greenwood, Nathan Johnson, Lorrie Lord, Suzanne Rakestraw, Jackie Skiles and Mike Skiles, all of Geneseo; and Tom Akers, Cambridge. VanDeWoestyne also directed RHP's “Doublewide, Texas” two years ago and the Jones Hope Wooten “Dearly Beloved” there in spring 2018.
Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and matinees at 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $12, available by calling 309-944-2244 or visiting rhplayers.com. Late seating is not permitted; no one will be admitted to the theater after the show has started.