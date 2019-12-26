Holiday Bowl: No. 19 Iowa (9-3) vs. No. 22 USC (8-4)

Game notes: Iowa will honor Fry by removing the Tigerhawk decals from its helmets. Fry introduced the logo during his 20-year tenure. It will be just the third time the Tigerhawk has been removed from the helmet for a game. The first was Nov. 2, 1991, the day after a mass shooting on campus, and for the 1996 Alamo Bowl, after Diane Mitchell, the mother of linebacker Mark Mitchell, was killed in a car crash on the way to San Antonio. ... The Hawkeyes will wear a helmet decal honoring Bump Elliott, Iowa's athletic director from 1970-91, who died Dec. 7 at age 94. ... Iowa has won three straight games. ... This is Iowa's fourth time in the Holiday Bowl, beating San Diego State in 1986 and Wyoming in 1987 and tying BYU in 1991. ... USC is 1-1 in the game, beating Nebraska in 2014 and losing to Wisconsin in 2015. ... The teams haven't met since USC won 38-17 in the 2003 Orange Bowl. ... USC has won three straight and five of six. ... This is the final year of the Pac-12 vs. Big Ten matchup. Next year, the ACC will replace the Big Ten.