You can witness a remarkable fusing of art and history as Quad City Symphony Orchestra Music Director Mark Russell Smith will introduce a free screening of the 2016 documentary “Leningrad & the Orchestra that Defied Hitler” at 7 p.m. Friday at the Figge Art Museum's John Deere Auditorium.
It tells the story of Dmitri Shostakovich’s Seventh Symphony (to be featured at the QCSO's upcoming Masterworks II: Conflict program) at the Philharmonic Hall in Leningrad in August 1942, during World War II, in the midst of the siege of the city. A year earlier, the Germans had begun the deadliest siege in history, which would kill three-quarters of a million civilians, and in the midst of the terror, a group of starving musicians assembled to perform Shostakovich’s Seventh Symphony — “in what would become a defiant moment in the city’s ultimate survival,” according to a film synopsis.
Historian Amanda Vickery and BBC Radio presenter Tom Service reveal the extraordinary story of the triumph of the human spirit in the documentary. Vickery shows how Leningrad was persecuted by Stalin and Hitler; from siege survivors and uncovering diaries and photos, she reveals the reality of life in Leningrad as it literally starved to death, the summary says.
Service explores the thin line walked by Shostakovich as the composer came close to becoming a victim of Stalin’s paranoia and reveals how, as Leningrad starved, his Seventh Symphony was performed around the world, uniting audiences against a common enemy before finally returning to the city.
The film has excerpts of the piece performed by the St. Petersburg Symphony Orchestra conducted by Maxim Shostakovich, the composer’s son. The QCSO's Nov. 2 and 3 concerts honor both the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day and the 200th anniversary of the birth of poet Walt Whitman — examining the emotional influence of war and conflict. The program features Samuel Barber's gripping “Adagio for Strings” (1938) and John Adams's melancholy “The Wound Dresser” (1989), inspired by Whitman’s graphic and tender 1865 poem.