Hinch, GM fired for Astros sign stealing after MLB bans pair

"It is very clear to me that the culture of the baseball operations department, manifesting itself in the way its employees are treated, its relations with other clubs, and its relations with the media and external stakeholders, has been very problematic," Manfred wrote in a nine-page statement. "At least in my view, the baseball operations department's insular culture -- one that valued and rewarded results over other considerations, combined with a staff of individuals who often lacked direction or sufficient oversight, led ... finally, to an environment that allowed the conduct described in this report to have occurred."

Crane, who hired Luhnow weeks after buying the Astros, denied a widespread problem, saying "I think there was some isolated situations."

Luhnow said in a statement that he accepts responsibility "for rules violations that occurred on my watch as president of baseball operations and general manager of the Astros" and apologized to the team and fans for "the shame and embarrassment this has caused."

Then Luhnow defended himself.

