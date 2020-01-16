Higher seeds hold serve in LTC girls tourney openers

The higher seeds held serve at the opening night of the 2020 Lincoln Trail Conference girls' basketball tournament in Woodhull.
However, two of those higher-seeded clubs -- No. 2 Mercer County and No. 3 Stark County -- had to work a little harder to secure their victories at AlWood High School.
Taking on 10th-seeded Galva, the Golden Eagles (15-6) found themselves looking at a 25-23 halftime deficit, but battled back to go up nine after the third quarter as they pulled away to a 55-35 win over the Lady Cats.
In a game where top scorer Karli Stineman was held to eight points, Shalyn Lucas stepped up with a game-high 13 points, with Gracie Fisher matching Stineman with an eight-point showing. For Galva (1-17), Lexi Stone and Kali Yelm each tallied nine points.
Meantime, the Lady Rebels (12-6) opened up a 10-point halftime lead and took an 11-point advantage into the final eight minutes, but had to weather a late rally by No. 7 Wethersfield to earn a 39-34 victory.
Senior standout Lexi Nichols fueled the fourth-quarter comeback bid by the Lady Geese (8-14), scoring eight of her 15 points down the stretch. Nichols matched the Rebels' Olivia Hopp for game-high scoring honors.
Fourth-seeded Annawan (9-11) pulled away after leading by seven at halftime, rolling to a 51-35 victory over No. 9 Ridgewood behind the duo of senior guard Keagan Rico and junior center Emily Miller.
Rico scored 11 of her game-high 20 points in the first quarter as the Bravettes went up 17-7 after one. With her club up 22-15 at intermission, Miller stepped up in the second half by scoring 14 of her 15 points. For the Spartans (3-15), Brecken Adamson led the way with 14 points.
Top-seeded Princeville (19-3) had little trouble in its 61-29 win over eighth-seeded United. Led by Brinlee Bauman's 19 points, the Lady Princes led 18-3 after one and rolled from there. Natalie King led the Red Storm (5-16) with 11 points.