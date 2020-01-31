High schools

Boys basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;10;0;14;1
Davenport Central;9;2;11;4
Assumption;8;2;12;2
Davenport North;7;2;10;4
Bettendorf;4;5;4;10
Pleasant Valley;3;8;6;8
Muscatine;3;8;3;12
Clinton;1;9;1;13
Davenport West;0;9;2;10
Friday's results
North Scott 65, Clinton 25
Davenport Central 52, Bettendorf 42
Assumption 63, Muscatine 43
Iowa area
Friday's results
Mount Vernon 72, Central DeWitt 56
Marion 62, Maquoketa 52
Cascade 57, North Cedar 37
Camanche 61, Northeast 40
West Branch 55, Wilton 42
Iowa City Regina 45, Durant 42
Bellevue 65, Mid-Prairie 59
Calamus-Wheatland 66, Bellevue Marquette 54
Western Big 6 standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Galesburg;8;2;22;3
Geneseo;7;2;16;5
Quincy;7;3;15;8
Rock Island;5;4;15;7
Moline;4;4;14;6
UTHS;3;5;9;13
Sterling;2;6;13;10
Alleman;0;9;3;21
Friday's results
Geneseo 57, Moline 56
United Township 51, Rock Island 48
Quincy 71, Alleman 45
Galesburg 65, Sterling 58
Illinois area
Friday's results
Kewanee 57, Erie-Prophetstown 47
Rockridge 39, Knoxville 28
United 66, Ridgewood 57
ROWVA-Williamsfield 64, West Central 63
Princeville 48, Mercer County 35
Galva 59, Stark County 56
ROCK ISLAND (15-7, 5-4) – Jordan Rice 2-11 1-2 6, Colton Sigel 0-5 0-0 0, Devin Swift 0-0 0-0 0, Amarion Nimmers 4-11 4-5 14, Eli Reese 0-1 0-0 0, Taurean Holtam 4-7 0-0 9, Romeo Metcalf 0-1 0-0 0, Malachi Key 1-2 1-1 3, Solomon Gustafson 1-3 0-0 2, Andrew McDuffy 5-8 0-2 12. Totals: 17-49 6-10 48.
UNITED TOWNSHIP (9-13, 3-5) – Jaylin Rose 3-6 4-4 10, Cyrus Little 0-0 0-0 0, Daslah Geadeyan 0-1 7-13 7, DeVontay Wright 4-11 4-6 14, Izaya Bustos 0-0 0-0 0, Malykai Trice 3-5 0-0 7, Michael Merrick 1-7 1-2 4, Davion Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Davian Vallejo 4-6 0-1 9. Totals: 15-37 16-26 51.
Rock Island;2;15;12;19;—;48
United Township;6;12;16;17;—;51
3-point goals – Rock Island 6 (Nimmers 2, McDuffy 2, Rice, Holtam), United Township 5 (Wright 2, Trice, Vallejo, Merrick). Rebounds – Rock Island 25 (Holtam 10), United Township 26 (Wright 9). Total fouls – Rock Island 19, United Township 13. Fouled out – Merrick. Turnovers – Rock Island 10, United Township 11.
Geneseo 57, Moline 56
GENESEO (17-5, 7-2) — Isaiah Rivera 8-16 6-8 25, Bristol Lewis 3-6 0-0 9, Jacob McConnell 0-2 0-0 0, Kyle Traphagen 7-13 2-3 19, Kade Ariano 1-1 0-0 2, PJ Moser 1-1 0-0 2, Joseph McConnell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-39 8-11 57
MOLINE (14-7, 4-4) — Brock Harding 5-10 3-4 16, Kyle Taylor 5-12 0-0 11, Jayden Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Ryne Schimmel 4-7 2-2 10, Michael Billups 4-5 1-3 9, Michael Galvin 0-0 0-0 0, Trey Lee 3-4 0-0 6, Brandon Stone 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-41 6-9 56
Geneseo;17;18;6;16—57
Moline;13;14;15;14—56
3-point goals — Geneseo 9-21 (Rivera 3-8, Traphagen 3-7, Lewis 3-5, Ja. McConnell 0-1), Moline 4-17 (Harding 3-6, Taylor 1-6, Schimmel 0-3, Lee 0-1, Stone 0-1). Rebounds — Geneseo 21 (Rivera 9, Lewis 5), Moline 16 (Billups 6, Harding 3). Assists — Geneseo10 (Lewis and Traphagen 3), Moline 9 (Harding and Billups 3). Steals — Geneseo 5 (Rivera 3), Moline 4 (Taylor 2). Turnovers — Geneseo 10, Moline 7. Fouls — Geneseo 10, Moline 15. Fouled out — Lee. Sophomores — Moline 62, Geneseo 32.
Quincy 71, Alleman 45
ALLEMAN (2-22, 0-9) -- Campos 3-11 0-0 8, Rouse 3-5 0-0 8, Ponder 6-14 2-2 15, Mayyecheck 2-4 0-0 4, Glancey 2-3 0-2 4, Wallace 2-3 0-0 4, Sharer 1-2 0-0 2, Estes 0-0 0-0 0, Carruthers 0-1 0-0 0, Bresnahan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-44 2-4 45.
QUINCY (14-7, 6-3) -- Reis 4-5 1-1 10, Crider 5-12 1-4 12, B. Rupert 7-8 0-0 15, Nicholson 1-2 0-0 2, Talton 6-14 2-2 18, J. Rupert 2-5 1-2 5, Humphrey 1-1 0-0 2, Hilbing 0-1 1-3 1, Woodson 1-1 0-0 3, Erke 1-1 1-2 3, Alexandre 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Drew 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-50 7-14 71.
Alleman;11;14;11;9;—;45
Quincy;19;12;19;21;—;71
3-point field goals—Alleman 5-17 (Campos 2-10, Rouse 2-3, Ponder 1-3, Wallace 0-1), Quincy 8-25 (Tlaton 4-9, Crider 1-8, Reis 1-2, B. Rupert 1-2. Woodson 1-1, J. Rupert 0-2, Hilbing 0-1). Rebounds—Alleman 17 (Wallace 3), Quincy 31 (Talton 11). Assists—Alleman 9 (Ponder 4), Quincy 15 (Reis 7). Steals—Alleman 8 (Rouse, Ponder, Glancey), Quincy 10 (Nicholson 3). Blocked shots—Alleman 1 (Ponder), Quincy 3 (Talton 2). Turnovers—Alleman 22, Quincy 18. Fouls—Alleman 15, Quincy 7. Fouled out—None.
Assumption 63, Muscatine 43
MUSCATINE (3-12, 3-8) -- Briggs Miller 1-2 0-0 2, Braden Hufford 2-7 0-0 5, Reed Ulses 0-8 1-2 1, Walker Cler 1-4 0-0 3, Josh Dieckman 3-6 0-0 7, Noah Yahn 3-11 0-0 7, Jake Thomas 8-10 0-1 16, Trevor Diederichs 0-0 0-0 0, Sean Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Bredyn Seaman 0-0 0-0 0, Nicholas Scholz 0-1 0-0 0, Brady McDaniel 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-51 1-3 43.
ASSUMPTION (12-2, 8-2) -- Ray Tucker 2-3 0-0 6, Grayson Heiser 2-7 0-0 4, Dayne Hodge 3-12 1-2 9, Bill Flaherty 3-4 0-0 6, Sean Peeters 9-18 2-2 21, Tyler Maro 2-2 0-0 4, Noah Mack 3-4 0-0 8, Logan Ehrecke 1-3 0-0 3, Luke Jacobsen 0-1 0-0 0, Jack McGuire 0-2 0-0 0, Declan Robbins 0-0 0-0 0, Owen Hamel 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 26-57 3-5 63.
Muscatine;3;21;2;17;--;43
Assumption;13;11;24;15;--;63
3-point goals -- Muscatine 4-12 (Cler 1-1, Dieckman 1-2, Hufford 1-3, Yahn 1-6); Assumption 8-22 (Tucker 2-3, Mack 2-3, Hodge 2-6, Ehrecke 1-2, Peeters 1-4, Heiser 0-2, Jacobsen 0-1, McGuire 0-1). Rebounds -- Muscatine 29 (Thomas 6, Dieckman 6); Assumption 29 (Peeters 9, Flaherty 6). Turnovers -- Muscatine 19, Assumption 10. Total fouls -- Muscatine 11, Assumption 12. Fouled out -- none.
Central 52, Bettendorf 42
CENTRAL — Emarion Ellis 7-16 5-9 19, Dajion Greer 0-3 1-2 1, Kaiden Phillips 5-7 0-0 10, Amari Porter 1-3 2-2 4, John Miller 3-12 1-2 9, Donovan Wakefield 3-5 0-0 6, Josh Howlett 1-2 0-0 3, Kaden Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 9-14 52.
BETTENDORF — Tynan Numkena 7-9 0-1 14, Lucas Hayes 5-11 2-3 12, Carter Furness 2-8 4-4 10, Joe Byrne 0-1 0-0 0, Matthew Cavins 0-2 0-0 0, Oliver Bakeris 2-4 0-2 4, Jake Hornbuckle 1-1 0-3 2, Carson Ohlweiler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-36 6-13 42.
Central;8;19;8;13;--;52
Bettendorf;16;12;7;7;--;42
3-point goals — Central 3-15 (Miller 2-8, Howlett 1-2, Ellis 0-3, Greer 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Bettendorf 2-6 (Furness 2-6). Rebounds — Central 22 (Ellis 7, Phillips 6), Bettendorf 32 (Hayes 5, Bakeris 5). Fouls — Central 16, Bettendorf 17. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — Central 10, Bettendorf 23.
Sophomore — Bettendorf 65, Central 60.
North Scott 72, Clinton 33
CLINTON – Jensen 1 0-0 0 2, Bailey 1 1-2 3 3, Johnson 1 0-0 0 2, Hoffman 0 1-2 3 1, Holy 1 1-2 0 3, Knox 1 0-1 1 2, Simpson 1 0-0 2 2, Shannon 0 0-0 3 0, Hayes 4 4-5 0 12, Sexton 3 0-0 1 6. Totals 13 7-12 13 33.
NORTH SCOTT – Golinghorst 2 0-0 1 4, C.Kilburg 3 0-0 1 9, Hughes 1 0-0 0 3, S.Kilburg 4 1-4 2 11, Guffey 2 1-2 0 5, Markham 0 0-0 1 0, Eiland 4 0-0 2 11, Anderson 8 4-4 0 21, Fenn 0 0-0 1 0, Alland 2 0-1 2 4, Belkan 0 2-2 0 2, Boley 1 0-0 1 2. Totals 27 8-13 11 72.
Halftime – North Scott 41-12. 3-point goals – NS 10 (C.Kilburg 3, Eiland 3, S.Kilburg 2, B.Hughes 1, Anderson 1).
Bellevue 64, Mid-Prairie 59
BELLEVUE – Schwrtz 1 0-0 1 3, Heim 2 0-0 2 5, Carter 4 1-2 3 11, Wagner 5 1-2 3 11, Felderman 4 0-4 2 14, Sieverding 8 1-2 3 19, Vilemme 0 1-1 0 1. Totals 24 7-8 14 64.
MID-PRAIRIE – Tornow 2 0-0 3 5, C.Miller 2 1-1 1 5, Boyse 1 0-0 4 3, Nonnenmann 0 0-2 1 0, B.Miller 2 0-2 1 7, Trumpe 5 0-0 0 12, Baker 0 0-0 3 0, Hormsen 8 0-4 1 23, Rath 2 0-0 2 4, Rath 2 0-0 2 4. Totals 22 3-7 16 59.
Halftime – Bellevue 36-25. 3-point goals – B 8 (Carter 2, Felderman 2, Sieverding 2, Swartz 1, Heim 1), M-P 8 (Hormsen 3, Trumpe 2, Tornow 1, Boyse 1, B.Miller 1).
Kewanee 67, E-P 47
KEWANEE (20-4, 7-1) – Trenton Terry 4-10 0-0 11, Logan Zarvell 4-8 0-0 9, Niko Powe 2-6 0-2 5, Kavon Russell 6-14 0-0 16, Carson Sauer 4-10 0-1 8, Corbin VanDeSampel 0-3 0-0 0, Kazeer Johnson 6-9 0-1 12, Tayvian Taylor 0-0 2-4 2, Blaine Pickering 0-2 0-0 0, David Edens 0-0 0-0 0, Melcon Dejesus 1-3 0-0 2, Simeon Campbell 0-1 0-0 0, T.J. Arzola 0-0 0-0 0, Xavier Crowe 1-2 0-0 2, Keagan Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-68 2-8 67.
ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN (5-13, 0-7) – Bryce Rosenow 1-6 2-2 5, Dawson Haggard 4-13 0-0 10, Jaime Miner 1-2 2-2 4, Clayton Johnson 6-11 0-2 12, Eric Robinson 5-9 1-2 11, Brett VanDeWostine 0-1 0-0 0, Nathan Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Ashton Meier 0-3 0-0 0, J.J. Alden 0-0 0-0 0, Keegan Behrens 1-1 1-2 3, Logan Ashdown 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Sterling 0-0 0-0 0, Collin Rosenow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 6-10 47.
Kewanee;17;27;13;10--;67
Erie-P'town;12;15;11;9--;47
3-point goals – Kewanee 9-29 (Russell 4-6, Terry 3-7, Zarvell 1-4, Powe 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Dejesus 0-1, Campbell 0-1, VanDeSampel 0-2, Sauer 0-3), Erie-Prophetstown 3-17 (Haggard 2-8, B. Rosenow 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Meier 0-3). Rebounds – Kewanee 27 (Russell 7, Zarvell 3, Sauer 3, Taylor 3), Erie-Prophetstown 37 (Robinson 15, Johnson 11). Turnovers – Kewanee 7, Erie-Prophetstown 23. Steals – Kewanee 16 (Johnson 4, Zarvell 3, Russell 3), Erie-Prophetstown 3 (B. Rosenow 2, Haggard). Total fouls – Kewanee 14, Erie-Prophetstown 7. Sophomores: Kewanee 42, Erie-Prophetstown 40.
Rockridge 39, Knoxville 28
KNOXVILLE – J.Hise 2 0-2 3 6, D.Hise 3 2-2 2 8, Rosell 0 0-0 1 0, Repp 3 0-0 4 8, Sunderland 2 0-0 4 6, Loving 0 0-2 1 0, Vannaken 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 10 2-6 16 28.
ROCKRIDGE – Bevans 0 0-0 1 0, Henry 4 7-9 2 15, Jen.Whiteman 3 1-1 0 7, Fratzke 0 0-1 0 0, Ja.Whiteman 0 0-0 1 0, Chisholm 1 0-0 2 3, Rusk 7 0-3 2 14. Totals 15 8-14 8 39.
Knoxville;9;5;8;6;—;28
Rockridge;10;6;13;10;—;39
3-point goals – R 1 (Chisholm), K 6 (J.Hise 2, Repp 2, Sunderland 2).
United 66, Ridgewood 57
at LTC Tourney
RIDGEWOOD – Maher 3 0-0 1 9, Greenman 9 11-15 3 29, Althaus 0 3-4 5 3, Hixson 1 0-0 3 2, Nodine 1 0-0 4 2, Brooks 3 4-4 1 12. Totals 17 18-23 17 57.
UNITED – Wynne 5 1-4 1 15, D.Flynn 9 3-4 4 26, C.Flynn 4 1-3 5 10, Burgren 1 1-2 0 3, N.Leffler 1 0-0 0 3, A.Leffler 3 0-0 5 6, Wilson 1 0-0 0 3. Totals 24 6-13 15 66.
Ridgewood;13;17;13;14;—;57
United;22;15;14;15;—;66
3-point goals – R 5 (Maher 3, Brooks 2), U 12 (D.Flynn 5, Wynne 4, C.Flynn 1, N.Leffler 1, A.Leffler 1).
ROWVA 64, West Central 63
at LTC Tourney
WEST CENTRAL – Krieger 4 0-0 3 10, Vancil 3 0-0 3 6, Beelman 3 1-2 1 8, Olson 1 0-0 0 2, Roller 10 0-0 1 20, Bigger 3 4-4 4 11, Bell 1 4-4 4 6. Totals 25 9-10 16 63.
ROWVA – Hagerty 7 3-3 2 17, L.Peterson 3 2-2 1 8, WEedman 4 3-4 0 11, Hopping 0 0-0 2 0, C.Peterson 5 3-3 4 14, Wight 6 0-1 1 14. Totals 25 11-13 10 64.
West Central;10;16;22;15;—;63
ROWVA;13;18;16;17;—;64
3-point goals – WC 4 (Krieger 2, Beelman 1, Bigger 1), R 3 (Wight 2, C.Peterson 1).
Galva 59, Stark County 56
at LTC Tourney
GALVA – Lain 8 1-4 3 18, Platt 0 1-2 1 1, Smith 2 2-3 3 6, Larson 0 0-0 2 0, Collins 5 7-10 3 17, Clucas 0 1-2 4 1, Morse 1 2-2 0 4, Tri.Rogers 4 3-4 1 12. Totals 20 17-27 17 59.
STARK COUNTY – Unhold 1 0-1 3 3, Daum 0 1-2 0 1, Porter 2 0-0 4 4, Gibler 1 0-0 1 3, Groter 4 0-0 4 8, Newton 5 7-8 3 19, Murphy 5 2-2 4 12, McCauley 2 0-0 3 4, Harmon 1 0-0 1 2. Totals 21 10-13 23 56.
Galva;13;15;17;14;—;59
Stark County;17;19;10;10;—;56
3-point goals – G 2 (Lain 1, Tri.Rogers 1), SC 4 (Newton 2, Unhold 1, Gibler 1).
Princeville 48, Mercer County 35
at LTC Tourney
PRINCEVILLE – Daily 4 0-2 2 10, Smith 3 0-0 1 9, Streitmatter 1 1-3 4 4, Craig 0 0-0 1 0, Thole 1 3-4 2 6, Day 0 1-2 0 1, Dearing 0 0-0 1 0, Williams 0 2-6 2 2, Johnson 5 4-5 2 14, Garcia 0 2-2 2 2. Totals 14 13-24 17 48.
MERCER COUNTY – Martinez 0 0-0 1 0, Bigham 0 1-2 1 1, Essig 3 1-2 5 8, Crawley 2 4-6 5 8, Johnson 1 2-2 0 4, Lucas 0 3-4 3 3, Holtschlag 1 3-6 1 5, Relander 2 0-2 3 4, Sharp 1 0-0 1 2. Totals 10 14-24 20 35.
Princeville;13;14;13;8;—;48
Mercer Co.;12;4;7;12;—;35
3s: P, 7 (Smith 3, Daily 2, Streitmatter 1, Thole 1), MC 1 (Essig),
Orion 67, Riverdale 34
ORION -- Josh Johnson 5 6-7 17, Cade Weiss 3 0-0 8, Caleb Spranger 3 1-2 7, Jarrett Thornburg 1 4-6 6, Will Dunlap 3 0-2 6, Ben Dunlap 1 2-2 5, Jacob Kruse 1 2-2 5, Ryan Jungwirth 2 0-0 5, Adam Burgert 1 1-2 4, Tanner Irey 1 0-0 3, Coby Schultz 0 1-3 1, Totals 21 17-27 67.
RIVERDALE -- Andrew Meloan 5 0-1 10, Hughes 2 0-0 6, Ryan Bussert 3 0-0 6, Weiss 1 0-1 3, Ditto 1 0-0 3, Brady Reed 1 0-0 2, DeCap 1 0-0 2, Zach Duke 1 0-0 2, Totals 15 0-4 34.
Orion;21;15;26;5;--;67
Riverdale;8;8;8;10;--;34
Three-point goals -- O 8, (Weiss 2, Dunlap, Jungwirth, Johnson, Irey, Kruse, Burgert); RIV 4, (Hughes 2, Weiss, Ditto). Team fouls -- O 11, RIV 20.
Fulton 70, Morrison 53
FULTON -- Pessman 7 2-2 19, Barnett 7 0-0 17, Darnhoft 5 1-1 11, Van Zuiden 4 0-0 8, Stoecker 4 0-1 8, Mason 2 0-2 5, Connor 1 0-2 2, Totals 30 3-8 70.
MORRISON -- Alex Anderson 6 4-4 18, T.C. Ottens 5 2-5 12, Ashton Smith 3 0-2 9, Nathan Mickley 3 3-5 9, Kolten Sage 0 3-4 3, Calob Leu 1 0-0 2, Totals 18 12-20 53.
Fulton;10;14;28;18;--;70
Morrison;11;5;23;14;--;53
Three-point goals -- FUL 7, (Barnett 3, Pessman 3, Mason); MOR 5, (Smith 3, Anderson 2).
Calamus-Wheatland 66, Marquette 54
BELLEVUE -- Carson Michels 11 4-5 31, Nolan Tracy 3 1-2 7, Nick Savegling 2 2-3 6, Nick Hager 0 4-4 4, Tristen Pfiffner 2 0-0 4, Parker Mueller 1 0-0 2, Jake Andersen 0 0-0 0, Totals 19 11-14 54.
CALAMUS-WHEATLAND -- Caleb Banowetz 5 3-5 18, Seth Beuthien 3 9-11 16, Brady Buchmeyer 3 8-12 15, Kaden Schnede 3 1-2 7, Austin Henning 1 2-4 4, Brian Forret 1 1-2 3, Knoche Chase 0 3-6 3, Totals 17 15-27 66.
Halftime -- CW 30, M 29. Three-point goals -- M 5, (Michels 5); CW 5, (Banowetz 3, Beuthien, Buchmeyer). Team fouls -- M 28, CW 18.
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;12;0;16;0
Davenport North;10;1;12;3
Bettendorf;8;4;11;6
Assumption;8;5;11;5
Muscatine;7;6;10;8
Davenport Central;4;8;7;9
Pleasant Valley;4;8;7;10
Davenport West;1;10;1;13
Clinton;0;12;1;15
Friday's results
North Scott 65, Clinton 25
Davenport North 57, Pleasant Valley 48
Bettendorf 60, Davenport Central 49
Assumption 37, Muscatine 19
Iowa area
Friday's results
Central DeWitt 50, Mount Vernon 43
Marion 70, Maquoketa 57
Cascade 79, North Cedar 33
Northeast 56, Camanche 35
West Branch 68, Wilton 38
Iowa City Regina 44, Durant 25
West Liberty 55, Tipton 43
Mid-Prairie 49, Bellevue 46
Bellevue Marquette 50, Calamus-Wheatland 27
Midland 41, Cedar Valley Christian 14
Western Big 6 standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Geneseo;10;1;21;4
Rock Island;8;3;20;8
Moline;7;3;19;7
Quincy;6;4;12;8
Sterling;6;5;13;12
Galesburg;3;7;14;12
UTHS;2;8;8;18
Alleman;0;11;3;22
Today's games
Alleman at Moline, 9 a.m.
United Township at Galesburg, 2 p.m.
Geneseo at Kaneland tournament
Class 1A Lanark Eastland Regional
Tuesday, Feb. 11
(6) Polo at (11) Morrison, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
(3) Sterling Newman vs. Polo/Morrison winner, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A Amboy Regional
Monday, Feb. 10
(5) Forreston vs. (12) Rockford Christian Life, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
(4) Fulton vs. Forrest-RCL winner, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A ROWVA Regional
Monday, Feb. 10
(7) ROWVA vs. (9) Wethersfield, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
(3) Stark County vs. (13) Galva, 6 p.m.
(5) Abingdon-Avon at (11) Spoon River Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
(2) Princeville vs. ROWVA-Wethersfield winner, 6 p.m.
Stark County-Galva winner vs. A-A/SRV winner, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A West Central Regional
Monday, Feb. 10
(8) Elmwood at (10) Ridgewood, 6 p.m.
(6) Biggsville West Central at (12) Monmouth United, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
(1) Brimfield vs. Elmwood-Ridgewood, 6 p.m.
(4) Annawan vs. West Central/United winner, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Sherrard Regional
Monday, Feb. 10
(8) Rockridge vs. (9) Orion, 6 p.m.
(5) Mercer County vs. (11) Alleman, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
1 Illini West vs. Rockridge-Orion winner, 6 p.m.
(4) Sherrard vs. MC-Alleman winner, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Kewanee Regional
(8) Farmington vs. (10) Kewanee, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
(2) Normal University vs. Farmington-Kewanee winner, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Rushville Regional
Monday, Feb. 10
(7) Campt Point Central vs. (10) Macomb, 6 p.m.
(6) Hamilton) vs. (12) Rushville Industry, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
(2) Quincy Notre Dame vs. CPC-Macomb winner, 6 p.m.
(3) Monmouth-Roseville vs. Hamilton-RI winner, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Rock Falls Regional
Monday, Feb. 10
(8) Oregon vs. (9) Savanna West Carroll, 6 p.m.
(5) Byron vs. (12) Erie-Prophetstown, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
1 Rock Falls vs. Oregon-SWCC winner, 6 p.m.
(4) Winnebago vs. Byron-EP winner, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Stillman Valley Regional
Monday, Feb. 10
(7) Spring Valley Hall vs. (10) Princeton, 6 p.m.
(6) Mendota vs. (11) Bureau Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
(2) Stillman Valley vs. SVH-Princeton winner, 6 p.m.
(3) Riverdale vs. Mendota-BV winner, 7:30 p.m.
Bettendorf 60, Davenport Central 49
BETTENDORF -- Grace McKenzie 3 2-4 9, Maylee Callahan 0 0-0 0, Ashley Fountain 3 9-12 17, Maggie Erpelding 4 1-2 9, Emma Dennison 3 1-3 8, Izzy Appel 0 0-0 0, Kate McAleer 1 0-0 2, Kate Schermerhorn 1 2-4 4, Kaalyn Petersen 2 4-10 8, Chloe Lewandowski 1 0-0 3, Nevaeh Morgan 0 0-0 0, Ella Harbaugh 0 0-0 0, Totals 18 18-35 60.
DAVENPORT CENTRAL -- Kariana Lohf 0 0-0 0, Acorianna Lard 6 0-0 12, Aliiyah Morgan 0 0-0 0, Sydney George 3 0-0 6, Aniah Smith 1 0-0 2, Kaitlin Carr 0 0-0 0, Breyana Clark 5 1-2 11, Adriauna Mayfield 6 4-5 16, Brie Clarke 0 0-0 0, Brynn Davis 0 2-2 2, Totals 21 7-9 49.
Bettendorf;12;16;14;18;--;60
Central;14;6;15;14;--;49
Three-point goals -- Bettendorf 4 (Compton 2, McKenzie, Dennison); DC 0. Team fouls -- Bettendorf 7, DC 13.
Davenport Assumption 37, Muscatine 19
MUSCATINE -- Emma Zilling 2 2-2 6, Avarie Eagle 2 0-0 5, Zoey Long 1 0-0 3, Rylie Moss 1 0-0 2, Madi Petersen 1 0-0 2, Emily Woepking 0 0-0 0, Totals 7 3-4 19.
DAVENPORT ASSUMPTION -- Corey Whitlock 6 0-0 12, Dawson Dorsey 4 0-0 8, Ava Schubert 2 2-2 6, Anna Wohlers 2 2-2 6, Katie Anderson 1 0-0 3, Totals 16 4-4 37.
Halftime -- Assumption 23, Muscatine 12. Three-point goals -- Muscatine 2 (Long, Eagle); Assumption 1 (Anderson). Team fouls -- Muscatine 8, Assumption 7.
Davenport North 57, Pleasant Valley 48
DAVENPORT NORTH -- Mekiyah Harris 1 1-4 3, Camry Dillie 9 2-3 23, Jordan Burch 1 2-2 4, Ivy Wilmington 4 3-7 13, Bella Sims 3 3-5 9, Emma Davis 1 2-2 4, Tayja Clayton 0 1-2 1, Layla Muhammad 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 14-25 57.
PLEASANT VALLEY -- Regan Denny 2 1-2 6, Ellie Scranton 1 0-0 2, Addie Kerkhoff 1 0-0 3, Ilah Perez-Johnson 8 2-5 18, Riley Vice 2 0-0 4, Halle Vice 1 3-4 5, Anna Carius 0 0-0 0, Megan Schiltz 1 0-0 3, Jessi Meyer 1 5-6 7. Totals 17 11-17 48.
North;21;11;6;19;--;57
PV;9;14;13;12;--;48
Three-point field goals -- North 5 (Dillie 3, Wilmington 2); Pleasant Valley 3 (Denny, Kerkhoff, Scholtz). Total fouls – North 16, Pleasant Valley 17. Fouled out – Burch.
Sophomore score: North 50, Pleasant Valley 45.
North Scott 65, Clinton 25
NORTH SCOTT – Case 4 0-0 1 9, Schoening 1 0-0 3 3, Anderson 1 0-0 0 2, Kilburg 3 0-0 0 8, Seales 1 0-0 0 2, Woods 1 0-0 0 3, Happel 1 0-0 1 2, Hagedorn 0 0-0 2 0, Kuehl 1 0-0 0 3, Scott 4 1-1 1 12, Bender 0 1-2 0 1, Latham 2 1-1 1 5, Boffeli 6 3-5 0 15. Totals 27 6-9 9 65.
CLINTON – Davis 2 0-0 2 6, Teilo 0 0-0 1 0, Greenwalt 1 0-0 1 3, Graves 1 0-0 0 3, Luett 0 0-1 0 0, Mussman 2 1-1 0 5, Shannon 1 0-0 3 2, Cooley 2 2-2 3 6. Totals 9 3-4 10 25.
Halftime – North Scott 48-14. 3-point goals – NS 9 (Scott 3, Kilburg 2, Case 1, Schoening 1, Woods 1, Kuehl 1), C 4 (Davis 2, Greenwalt 1, Graves 1).
Wapello 47, Van Buren 40
WAPELLO -- Holly Massner 7 1-3 18, Sammy Ewart 5 2-5 13, Eryka Dickey 3 1-2 7, Lindsy Massner 2 0-0 5, Serah Shafer 2 0-0 4, Aysha Little 0 0-2 0, Totals 19 4-12 47.
VAN BUREN -- Taryn Sheuermann 5 4-5 14, Isabel Manning 5 0-0 12, Madison Bartholomew 3 0-0 7, Jaelyn Boley 1 0-0 2, Chloe Davidson 1 0-1 2, Salena Sayre 1 0-0 2, Lexi Jirak 0 0-0 0, Totals 16 5-8 40.
Halftime -- VB 24, WAP 18. Three-point goals -- WAP 5, (H. Massner 3, Ewart, L. Massner); VB 3, (Manning 2, Bartholomew). Team fouls -- WAP 9, VB 13.
Central Lee 56, Louisa Muscatine 40
LOUISA-MUSCATINE -- Hailey Sanders 7 0-1 14, Hanna McConnaha 4 2-2 12, Raegan Downing 5 0-0 11, Abbie Kinsley 1 1-2 3, McKenna Hohenadel 0 0-0 0, Abby Kemper 0 0-0 0, Destiney Miller 0 0-0 0, Joslin Crumly 0 0-0 0, Totals 17 3-8 40.
CENTRAL LEE -- Mya Merschman 17 4-5 39, Macy Watkins 3 0-0 6, Makayla Morrison 1 1-2 4, Kaylynn Summers 1 1-2 3, Daly Brisby 1 0-1 2, Ella Sanders 1 0-0 2, K. Matlock 0 0-0 0, Totals 24 6-10 56.
Haltime -- CL 33, LM 19. Three-point goals -- LM 3, (Kinsley 2, Downing); CL 2, (Morrison, Merschman). Team fouls -- LM 12, CL 12.
Marquette Catholic 50, Calamus-Wheatland 27
CALAMUS-WHEATLAND -- Addison Luepker 6 3-8 18, Addy Widel 1 1-3 4, Karragan Whitman 0 3-6 3, Allison Boeckmann 1 0-0 2, Emily Knudtson 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tack 0 0-0 0, Totals 8 7-21 27.
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC -- Delaney 4 2-5 13, Miranda Peters 4 3-3 13, Tori Michel 4 3-4 11, Ellie O'Brein 3 4-6 10, Holly Kremer 1 1-2 3, Beatrice 0 0-0 0, Halle Kilburg 0 0-0 0, Elise Kilburg 0 0-0 0, Totals 17 12-19 50.
Calamus-Wheatland;10;9;15;16;--;50
Marquette Catholic;8;4;9;6;--;27
Three-point goals -- CW 4, (Luepker 3, Schnede); MC 3, (Banowetz 3). Team fouls -- CW 19, MC 18.
Mid-Prairie 49, Bellevue 46
BELLEVUE -- Lindsey Banowetz 3 5-5 11, Mariah Hueneke 2 5-6 10, Teresa Paulsen 4 1-3 9, Julia Penniston 2 1-3 5, Sally Paulsen 2 0-0 4, Audrey Wedeking 1 0-0 3, Keleseia DeShaw 0 3-4 3, Ka'Lynn DeShaw 0 1-2 1, Totals 14 16-23 46.
MID-PRAIRIE -- M. Lugar 4 0-0 12, M. Nonnenmann 4 3-3 11, C. Riggan 4 0-1 10, J. Robertson 2 2-3 6, A. Jones 1 2-2 5, A. Frantz 1 0-0 2, Hostetler 1 0-2 2, L. Brown 0 1-2 1, Totals 17 8-13 49.
Halftime -- MP 27, B 19. Three-point goals -- B 2, (Hueneke, Wedeking); MP 7, (Lugar 4, Riggan 2, Jones). Team fouls -- B 14, MP 17.
Wrestling
E-P 41, Byron 27
Match started at 170
170 – Tyler Smith (EP) dec. Carson Wilsie, 5-2. 182 – Josh Johnson (B) dec. Nick Ballard, 8-2. 195 – Lovie Cretsinger (B) pinned Mack Foy, 3:46. 220 – Peyton Lind (B) pinned Steven Masterman, 1:07. 285 – Tyler Elsbury (B) pinned Clay Hockaday, 1:20. 106 – Nick Smith (EP) by fft. 113 – Damon Wiemken (EP) by fft. 120 – Jase Grunder (EP) pinned Callum Abbasi, 2:48. 126 – Carter Jepson (EP) maj. dec. Gabe Bauer, 14-2. 132 – Cody Jacobs (EP) maj. dec. James Cone, 16-6. 138 – Joe Trank (B) by fft. 145 – Trevor Cobo (EP) pinned Coy Lind, 3:22. 152 – Luke Wetzell (EP) dec. Ethan Bonnell, 7-1. 160 – Gunnar Wuebben (EP) dec. Joey Saviano, 7-0.
Sherrard 46, Rockridge 23
106 – Brayden Park (S) by fft. 113 – Nate Bynum (S) pinned Tyler Thiem, 4:45. 120 – Tanner Timerman (S) pinned Ryan Newell, 3:08. 126 – Kaiden Jones (S) maj. dec. Bryan Blumenstein, 12-2. 132 – Reese Finch (R) dec. Austin Fratzke, 4-3. 138 – Dallas Krueger (R) pinned Walter Frank, 1:48. 145 – Nolan Throne (R) tech fall Alex Wilson, 19-4. 152 – Dylan Russell (S) dec. Peyton Locke, 12-7. 160 – Walker Anderson (S) pinned Hunter Locke, 3:48. 170 – Nathan Petreiki (R) pinned Rhett Frere, 3:04. 182 – Ryley Zippe (S) dec. Colby Lope, 12-6. 195 – Gavyn White (S) pinned Donavin Martinez, 2:33. 220 – Josh Bynum (S) pinned Connor Shaffer, 1:36. 285 – Sam Buser (R) dec. Josh Vanderlinden, 3-2.
Sherrard 60, Princeton 16
106 – Park (S) pinned Steven Benavidez, 1:49. 113 – N.Bynum (S) by fft. 120 – Matthew Harris (P) maj. dec. Timerman, 11-1. 126 – Jones (S) dec. Michael Smallwood, 14-10. 132 – Fratzke (S) by fft. 138 – Frank (S) pinned Carson Etheridge, 6:18. 145 – Wilson (S) by fft. 152 – Russell (S) by fft. 160 – Anderson (S) pinned Jimmy Kurth, :31. 170 – Frere (S) pinned Jesse Wright, :23. 182 – Drew Harp (P) pinned Zippe, 1:10. 195 – White (S) pinned Isaiah Franklin, 3:29. 220 – J.Bynum (S) pinned Matt Cihocki, 1:04. 285 – Cole Reynolds (P) pinned Vanderlinden, :48.
Note: Sherrard wraps up Three Rivers West Title with win. Other match: Rockridge 45, Princeton 36 (no match results reported)