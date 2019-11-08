WOODHULL — State Representative Dan Swanson (R-Alpha) hosted Sherrard High School student, Joshua Gibson as an honorary page in the Illinois House on Tuesday, Oct. 29, in Springfield.
“Joshua is an exceptional young man with a bright future, and I am honored to have hosted him as an honorary page,” Swanson said. “Joshua represented his family and community well and made a great impression on my colleagues in the Illinois House.”
Gibson is a senior who is active with cross country, marching band, symphonic band, jazz band, pep band, theater, track and field, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Scholastic Bowl (captain) and National Honor Society where he served as Veterans Affairs Officer.
He is also an Illinois State Scholar, an Eagle Scout (Order of the Arrow Brotherhood member) and a member of Viola United Methodist Church. Following graduation, he plans to attend Georgetown University where he plans to study history and political science.
Residents of the 74th District can learn more at Swanson’s legislative website at repswanson.com.