Boys basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;11;0;15;1
Assumption;9;2;14;2
Davenport North;8;2;11;4
Davenport Central;9;3;11;5
Bettendorf;5;6;5;11
Pleasant Valley;4;8;8;8
Muscatine;3;9;3;13
Clinton;1;10;1;14
Davenport West;0;10;2;12
Tuesday's results
Bettendorf 46, Clinton 31
Assumption 63, Burlington 44
Davenport North 54, Muscatine 47
North Scott 44, Davenport Central 37
Pleasant Valley 58, Davenport West 41
Western Big 6 standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Galesburg;8;2;22;3
Geneseo;7;2;16;5
Quincy;7;3;15;8
Rock Island;5;4;15;7
Moline;4;5;14;7
UTHS;4;5;10;14
Sterling;3;6;14;10
Alleman;0;10;3;22
Tuesday's results
United Township 74, Alleman 45
Sterling 69, Moline 61
Iowa area
Tuesday's results
Anamosa 66, North Cedar 60
Calamus-Wheatland 71, Midland, Wyoming 58
Camanche 72, Bellevue 37
Hillcrest Academy 55, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 36
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 51, Wilton 42
Wapello 51, Louisa-Muscatine 45
West Branch 55, West Liberty 36
Lincoln Trail Conference tournament
(all games at Wethersfield)
Tuesday's scores
Princeville 68, ROWVA-Willamsfield 30
United 53, Wethersfield 46
Annawan 78, West Central 50
Ridgewood 69, Stark County 44
Friday's games
at High school gym
#1 Wethersfield vs. #4 Ridgewood, 6 p.m.
#2 Annawan vs. #3 Princeville, 7:30 p.m.
at Moss Gym
#10 Mercer County vs. #6 ROWVA-Williamsfield, 6 p.m.
#9 Galva vs. #5 United, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
(at high school gym)
9th-place game, noon
7th-place game, 1:30 p.m.
5th-place game, 3 p.m.
3rd-place game 4:30 p.m.
Championship game, 6 p.m.
Illinois AP poll
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Curie (8)
|20-2
|80
|1
|2. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)
|21-5
|65
|5
|3. Collinsville
|23-1
|64
|2
|4. Harvey Thornton
|22-1
|58
|3
|5. Evanston Township
|21-3
|43
|4
|6. Whitney Young
|15-8
|33
|T7
|7. Homewood-Flossmoor
|18-3
|31
|6
|8. Loyola
|22-2
|25
|9
|9. O'Fallon
|19-4
|14
|NR
|10. Simeon
|16-8
|7
|NR
|(tie)Marian Catholic
|17-7
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Joliet West 6, Lincoln Park 3, Glenbrook South 2, Bolingbrook 1, Cary-Grove 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Niles Notre Dame (6)
|22-3
|87
|1
|2. Bogan (3)
|20-2
|83
|2
|3. Peoria Notre Dame
|21-1
|73
|4
|4. DePaul College Prep
|19-3
|52
|3
|5. Kankakee
|18-3
|51
|5
|6. Oak Forest
|21-1
|38
|7
|7. Galesburg
|22-3
|34
|8
|8. Morgan Park
|16-8
|33
|6
|9. Lincoln
|21-2
|21
|9
|10. Hinsdale South
|22-2
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest 4, East St. Louis 3, Geneseo 2, Glenbard South 1, Fenwick 1, Morton 1, Rock Island 1, Centralia 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Orr (9)
|14-6
|99
|1
|2. Pinckneyville (1)
|23-2
|83
|2
|(tie) Nashville
|22-4
|83
|3
|4. Breese Mater Dei
|19-5
|58
|4
|5. Normal University
|17-6
|56
|6
|6. Rockridge
|19-4
|38
|7
|7. Elmhurst Timothy Christian
|18-3
|33
|10
|(tie) Corliss
|13-9
|33
|5
|9. Pleasant Plains
|19-3
|21
|NR
|10. Kewanee
|20-4
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Bismarck-Henning 10, Crane 7, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4, Tuscola 3, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 2, Massac County 2, Dunbar 2, Clark 1, Sterling Newman 1, Riverton 1, Pana 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Winchester-WC (1)
|22-1
|81
|1
|2. Indian Creek (7)
|21-0
|80
|2
|3. Moweaqua Cent A&M (1)
|19-2
|65
|3
|4. Roanoke-Benson
|22-1
|57
|4
|5. Payson Seymour
|20-3
|52
|7
|6. Effingham St. Anthony
|20-3
|44
|8
|7. Yorkville Christian
|16-9
|26
|NR
|8. Woodlawn
|20-3
|20
|NR
|9. Goreville
|21-2
|19
|5
|10. East Dubuque
|21-3
|13
|6
Others receiving votes: Leo 10, Wethersfield 10, Calhoun 9, Quest Academy 8, Tamms (Egyptian) 1.
North Scott 44, Davenport Central 37
NORTH SCOTT (15-1, 11-0) – Ty Anderson 4-7 7-14 17, Trent Allard 3-3 2-2 8, Sam Kilburg 5-14 2-8 14, Carter Markham 1-1 0-1 3, Landon Eiland 1-5 0-0 2, Cole Kilburg 0-0 0-0 0, Canon Guffey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-31 11-25 44.
DAVENPORT CENTRAL (11-5, 9-3) – Kaiden Phillips 4-10 2-2 12, Dajion Greer 0-2 0-0 0, Emarion Ellis 8-19 2-3 19, Amari Porter 2-5 0-0 6, John Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Donovan Wakefield 0-0 0-0 0, Josh Howlett 0-4 0-0 0, Kaden Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-43 4-5 37.
North Scott;19;14;2;9;--;44
Davenport Central;5;4;14;14;--;37
3-point goals – North Scott 4-11 (S. Kilburg 2-5, Markham 1-1, Anderson 1-2, Guffey 0-1, Eiland 0-2); Davenport Central 5-20 (Phillips 2-5, Porter 2-5, Ellis 1-7, Miller 0-1, Howlett 0-2). Rebounds – North Scott 27 (Anderson 9); Davenport Central 21 (Ellis 6). Turnovers – North Scott 10; Davenport Central 9. Total fouls – North Scott 12; Davenport Central 20. Fouled out – Phillips.
Sophomores: North Scott 54, Central 50
Pleasant Valley 58, Davenport West 41
PLEASANT VALLEY (8-8, 4-8) -- Ryan Dolphin 4-7 0-0 10, Jacob Townsend 9-14 7-8 25, Matt Mickle 0-0 0-0 0, Carter Cline 4-8 2-2 14, CJ Ragins 2-3 2-2 6, Joey Borbeck 0-2 0-0 0, Jack Donahue 0-0 0-0 0, Seth Clausen 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Rothbardt 0-0 0-0 0, Jack Thompson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 20-35 11-12 58.
DAVENPORT WEST (2-12, 0-10) -- Jermaine Gardner 2-9 2-3 7, Logan Petersen 1-4 0-0 3, NaZion Caruthers 1-5 3-4 6, Jamal Winston 4-13 0-0 10, John Michael Thornton 1-2 2-2 4, Hunter Runge 0-0 2-2 2, Derek Erwin 1-2 0-0 3, Diontray Whitney 1-2 2-2 5, Phearless Caruthers 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 11-37 12-15 41.
Pleasant Valley;17;14;14;13;--;58
Davenport West;9;10;11;11;--;41
3-point goals -- PV 7-11 (Cline 4-8, Dolphin 2-2, Thompson 1-1); West 7-20 (Winston 2-8, Petersen 1-4, Gardner 1-3, Whitney 1-2, N. Carthuers 1-2, Erwin 1-1). Rebounds -- PV 23 (Ragins 6, Mickle 4); West 19 (Thornton 6). Turnovers -- PV 14, West 13. Total fouls -- PV 13, West 15. Fouled out -- none.
Sophomores: PV 39, West 38
Assumption 63, Burlington 44
BURLINGTON (6-8) — Michael Alexander 5-9 0-0 13, Brendon Hale 4-6 1-2 9, Amarion Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Tyce Bertlshofer 0-1 0-0 0, Dayton Walsh 0-0 2-2 2, Jordan Lowe 1-3 4-6 6, Hunter Johnson 2-6 0-1 5, Trenton Murray 0-1 0-0 0, Charley Carlson 0-0 0-0 0, Anakin Kelly 0-3 0-0 0, Jack Carlson 2-5 1-2 6, Juan Reyes 0-0 0-0 0, Carlo Martinez-Hale 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Burnett 1-3 1-4 3. Totals 15-38 9-17 44.
ASSUMPTION (14-2) — Matt Tallman 0-3 0-0 0, Ray Tucker 0-2 0-0 0, Dayne Hodge 1-8 0-0 3, Luke Jacobsen 0-0 0-0 0, Logan Ehrecke 0-1 1-2 1, Noah Mack 3-7 0-0 9, Jack McGuire 0-0 0-0 0, Bill Flaherty 0-3 0-0 0, Finn Oppenheimer 1-2 0-0 3, Sean Peeters 14-20 10-13 40, Owen Hamer 0-1 0-0 0, Declan Robbins 0-1 0-0 0, Tyler Maro 3-7 1-2 7. Totals 22-55 12-17 63.
Burlington;5;14;13;12;—;44
Davenport Assumption;16;12;26;9;—;63
3-point goals: Burlington 5-15 (Alexander 3-4, Carlson 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Hale 0-1, Bertlshofer 0-1, Murray 0-1, Kelly 0-1), Assumption 7-21 (Mack 3-5, Peeters 2-3, Oppenheimer 1-1, Hodge 1-8, Tucker 0-2, Tallman 0-1, Robbins 0-1). Rebounds: Burlington 19 (Hale 5), Assumption 38 (Peeters 11). Turnovers: Burlington 7, Assumption 4. Total fouls: Burlington 13, Assumption 13. Fouled out: none.
United Township 74, Alleman 45
ALLEMAN (3-22, 0-10 WB6) – Elijah Campos 3-4 2-2 11, Joseph Assaf 0-0 0-0 0, Rico Byrd 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan Dockery-Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Paul Rouse 5-11 1-2 12, Alec Ponder 1-8 0-0 3, Bryant Estes 0-1 0-0 0, Cameron Wallace 1-4 0-0 3, Chase Carruthers 1-2 0-0 3, Jake Mattecheck 1-1 0-0 2, Nick Bresnahan 1-1 0-0 3, Caleb Sharer 1-5 0-0 2, Rudy Glancey 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 11-29 3-6 45.
UNITED TOWNSHIP (10-14, 4-5 WB6) – Jaylin Rose 4-5 0-3 9, Cyrus Little 1-1 0-0 2, Daslah Geadeyan 6-7 2-2 18, Javier Tapia 0-2 0-0 0, Jovani Lopez 0-2 0-0 0, DeVontay Wright 2-6 0-0 5, Kaden Holesinger 1-1 0-0 3, Izaya Bustos 5-6 0-0 14, Malykai Trice 0-0 1-2 1, Michael Merrick 1-3 1-2 3, Davion Williams 4-5 0-1 8, Noah Jansen 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Flemming 0-1 0-0 0, Darius Rogers 1-4 0-0 2, Davian Vallejo 5-9 2-3 15. Totals: 30-52 6-14 74.
Alleman;13;12;13;7;--;45
United Township;23;18;20;13;--;74
3-point goals – Alleman 8-15 (Campos 3-4, Rouse 1-2, Ponder 1-3, Estes 0-1, Wallace 1-2, Carruthers 1-2, Bresnahan 1-1), United Township 13-28 (Rose 1-1, Geadeyan 3-3, Tapia 0-1, Lopez 0-2, Wright 1-4, Holesinger 1-1, Bustos 4-5, Merrick 0-2, Flemming 0-1, Rogers 0-2, Vallejo 3-6). Rebounds – Alleman 14 (Ponder 4), United Township 30 (Geadeyan 5, Wright 5, Vallejo 5). Assists – Alleman 5 (Campos 3), United Township 11 (Geadeyan 6). Steals – Alleman 8 (Campos 2, Rouse 2), United Township 10 (Geadeyan 4). Turnovers – Alleman 17, United Township 14. Total fouls – Alleman 11, United Township 10.
Sterling 69, Moline 61
MOLINE (14-8, 4-5) -- Brock Harding 4-15 2-6 11, Kyle Taylor 3-12 2-2 8, Jayden Lee 0-0 0-0 0, Ryne Schimmel 5-15 4-6 15, Mahki Johnson 3-8 0-0 8, Brandon Stone 4-9 0-0 9, Trey Lee 4-6 0-0 8, Grant Welch 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 24-69 8-14 61.
STERLING (14-10, 3-6) -- Cooper Willman 3-7 5-6 11, Isaiah Yarbrough 6-8 1-2 16, Noel Aponte 0-2 0-0 0, Trevor Vos 6-8 2-2 18, Trevon Jordan 6-9 0-3 13, Donovan Jones 1-2 2-4 4, JP Schilling 1-2 2-3 4, Nathan Ottens 1-4 0-0 3, Nate Beyer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-42 12-20 69.
Moline;8;9;16;28-61
Sterling;14;18;20;17-69
3-point goals -- MHS 5-32 (Harding 1-10, Taylor 0-4, Schimmel 1-4, Johnson 2-7, Stone 1-5, Welch 0-2), SHS 9-15 (Willman 0-1, Yarbrough 3-4, Aponte 0-2, Vos 4-4, Jordan 1-2, Jones 0-1, Ottens 1-1). Fouls -- MHS 17, SHS 12. Fouled out -- Taylor, Trey Lee. Rebounds -- MHS 16 (Stone 4), SHS 39 (Willman 9). Turnovers -- MHS 5, SHS 20.
Sophomores: Sterling 53, Moline 48.
Ridgewood 69, Stark County 44
At LTC Tournament
STARK COUNTY – Unhold 1 0-0 1 3, Damm 1 0-0 0 3, Porter 1 3-3 4 5, Gibler 1 0-0 0 2, Ka.Newton 5 0-0 2 13, Murphy 6 2-2 2 14, McCauley 0 2-4 3 2, Ke.Newton 0 0-0 2 0. Totals 15 7-9 14 44.
RIDGEWOOD – Maher 1 0-0 1 2, Greenman 15 7-9 1 37, Hixson 2 1-2 3 6, Nodine 1 0-0 1 2, Brooks 4 3-5 0 13, Catour 1 0-0 3 2, Dean 0 0-0 3 0, Johnson 1 0-0 3 2, Matheny 0 1-2 0 1. Totals 25 12-18 15 69.
Stark County;12;8;18;6;—;44
Ridgewood;23;16;18;12;—;69
3-point goals – SC 5 (Ka.Newton 3, Unhold, Damm), R 3 (Brooks 2, Hixson).
Annawan 78, West Central 50
At LTC Tournament
ANNAWAN – Samuels 15 4-6 0 36, Sims 1 0-0 1 2, Matney 1 3-6 1 5, Gripp 3 3-4 1 11, Shaw 4 1-1 2 11, Harker 1 0-0 0 3, Powers 0 0-0 1 0, Goodman 3 3-4 1 10. Totals 27 14-21 7 78.
WEST CENTRAL – Krieger 2 0-0 2 5, Beelman 5 0-0 2 11, Roller 3 0-0 1 6, Bigger 5 1-2 5 15, Bell 2 2-2 0 6, Walker 2 2-2 3 6, Woodbury 0 0-0 1 0, Seeley 0 1-2 0 1. Totals 19 6-8 14 50.
Annawan;22;16;20;20;—;78
West Central;17;7;17;9;—;50
3-point goals – A 8 (Samuels 2, Gripp 2, Shaw 2, Harker, Goodman), WC 6 (Bigger 4, Krieger, Beelman).
United 53, Wethersfield 46
At LTC Tournament
UNITED – Brown 0 1-3 0 1, Wynne 3 2-2 2 11, D.Flynn 8 4-4 0 23, C.Flynn 5 0-4 1 10, N.Leffler 2 0-0 1 6, Dutton 1 0-0 3 2, A.Leffler 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 19 7-13 8 53.
WETHERSFIELD – Miller 1 0-0 2 2, Quagliano 7 3-4 1 21, Nelson 6 0-0 5 18, Kelley 1 1-1 4 3, Baker 1 0-2 0 2. Totals 16 4-7 12 46.
United;18;11;11;23;—;53
Wethersfield;11;13;8;14;—;46
3-point goals – U8 (Wynne 3, D.Flynn 3, N.Leffler 2), W 10 (Nelson 6, Quagliano 4).
Princeville 68, ROWVA 30
At LTC Tournament
ROWVA – Hagerty 1 0-0 0 2, L.Peterson 6 1-2 1 15, Hopping 0 0-0 2 0, C.Peterson 0 0-0 4 0, Wight 4 1-3 0 9, Miller 1 0-0 0 2, Courson 1 0-0 0 2. Totals 13 2-5 7 30.
PRINCEVILLE – Daily 4 0-0 0 9, Smith 3 0-0 1 9, Rice 1 0-0 1 3, Streitmatter 2 0-0 0 5, Craig 1 0-0 1 2, Thole 4 0-0 1 8, Kratos 1 0-0 2 2, Day 0 0-2 0 0, Hunt 1 0-0 0 3, Williams 3 2-2 0 8, Johnson 9 1-1 1 19. Totals 29 3-5 7 68.
ROWVA;9;5;12;4;—;30
Princeville;12;24;16;16;—;68
3-point goals – R 2 (L.Peterson 2), P 7 (Smith 3, Daily 1, Rice 1, Streitmatter 1, Hunt 1).
Camanche 72, Bellevue 37
BELLEVUE – Swartz 2 0-0 3 4, Heim 0 2-2 0 2, Carter 2 0-0 4 4, Wagner 3 2-2 0 8, Felderman 0 2-2 1 2, Sieverding 4 3-3 1 13, Deppe 0 1-2 0 1, Nemme 1 0-0 1 2 Mueller 0 1-1 0 1. Totals 12 5-11 11 37.
CAMANCHE – Buckley 1 0-0 2 3, C.Delzell 4 0-2 2 8, Baker 0 0-0 1 0, Shaw 1 0-0 2 2, Erwin 3 5-5 1 11, Soenksen 5 2-2 3 12, Deweerdt 0 0-0 1 0, Lawrence 5 1-1 1 12, Lodge 0 0-0 1 0, Darisidan 0 0-1 0 0, M.Delzell 5 1-2 1 12, Feller 5 2-2 0 12, Draper 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 29 7-11 16 72.
Halftime – Camanche 44-20. 3-point goals – Bellevue 2 (Sieverding 2), Camanche 3 (Buckley, Lawrence, M.Delzell).
Wapello 51, Louisa-Muscatine 45
LOUISA-MUSCATINE -- Emmanuel Walker 7 2-2 19, Brock Jeambey 4 1-3 11, Dawson Wehrle 2 5-8 10, Xander Bien 2 0-0 4, Michael Danz 0 1-2 1, Dallas Vasquez 0 0-0 0, Totals 15 9-15 45.
WAPELLO -- Maddox Griffin 6 10-11 23, Caden Thomas 4 2-2 10, Dawson Holmes 3 3-4 9, Aidan Houseman 4 1-1 9, Griffin Mears 0 0-0 0, Rhett Smith 0 0-0 0, Totals 17 16-18 51.
Halftime -- WAP 23, LM 21. Three-point goals -- LM 6 (Walker 3, Jeambey 2, Wehrle); WAP 1 (Griffin). Team fouls -- LM 14, WAP 16.
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;13;0;17;0
Davenport North;11;1;13;3
Bettendorf;9;4;12;6
Assumption;8;5;12;5
Muscatine;7;7;10;9
Pleasant Valley;5;8;8;10
Davenport Central;4;9;7;10
Davenport West;1;11;1;14
Clinton;0;13;1;16
Tuesday's results
Assumption 42, Burlington 27
Bettendorf 68, Clinton 26
North Scott 72, Davenport Central 57
Pleasant Valley 67, Davenport West 25
Davenport North 57, Muscatine 55 (2 OT)
Western Big 6 standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Geneseo;10;1;22;4
Moline;8;3;20;7
Rock Island;8;3;20;8
Quincy;7;4;13;8
Sterling;6;6;13;13
Galesburg;4;7;15;12
UTHS;2;9;8;19
Alleman;0;12;3;23
Thursday's games
Galesburg at Alleman
Geneseo at United Township
Quincy at Moline
Rock Island at Sterling
Iowa area
Tuesday's results
Bellevue 55, Camanche 19
Calamus-Wheatland 40, Midland 29
Central DeWitt 48, Maquoketa 44
Durant 55, Tipton 47
Hillcrest Academy 45, Columbus 30
Wapello 54, Louisa-Muscatine 23
West Branch 58, West Liberty 41
Wilton 54, Mid-Prairie 42
Illinois AP poll
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Benet (5)
|24-2
|77
|2
|2. Edwardsville (3)
|22-1
|68
|3
|3. Maine West
|22-3
|58
|4
|4. Lincoln Way West
|24-2
|57
|T5
|5. Evanston Township
|20-3
|50
|1
|6. Marist
|22-2
|47
|T5
|7. Whitney Young
|19-6
|22
|7
|8. Libertyville
|20-4
|20
|8
|9. Homewood-Flossmoor
|20-4
|17
|9
|10. Hersey
|23-6
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: O'Fallon 8, Bolingbrook 3, Fremd 2, Maine South 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Morton (8)
|27-0
|80
|1
|2. Montini
|25-4
|71
|2
|3. Simeon
|24-2
|61
|3
|4. Bethalto Civic Memorial
|24-4
|55
|5
|5. Peoria Central
|21-3
|50
|7
|6. Richwoods
|22-6
|35
|4
|7. Kankakee
|24-4
|27
|8
|8. Geneseo
|22-4
|19
|6
|9. Kenwood
|22-5
|17
|NR
|10. Highland
|21-6
|5
|NR
|(tie) Decatur MacArthur
|23-3
|5
|9
Others receiving votes: Riverside-Brookfield 4, Rock Island 3, Fenwick 2, Burlington Central 2, Rich South 1, Glenbard South 1, Grayslake Central 1, Washington 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Paris (8)
|27-0
|88
|1
|2. Carterville
|23-2
|71
|4
|3. Knoxville
|27-2
|68
|2
|4. Chicago Marshall (1)
|15-8
|61
|6
|5. Riverdale
|22-3
|52
|5
|6. Quincy Notre Dame
|19-3
|46
|3
|7. Pleasant Plains
|20-3
|28
|9
|8. Carlinville
|23-3
|20
|8
|9. Harrisburg
|24-4
|19
|7
|10. Illini West (Carthage)
|22-4
|12
|10
Others receiving votes: Teutopolis 7, Rock Falls 4, Petersburg PORTA 4, Stillman Valley 3, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 3, Bismarck-Henning Rossville Alvin 2, Nashville 2, Sullivan 2, Normal University 1, Lisle 1, Hamilton County 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lewistown (6)
|26-1
|96
|1
|2. Amboy (4)
|24-1
|86
|2
|3. Lanark Eastland
|26-3
|74
|3
|4. Jacksonville Routt
|25-2
|71
|4
|5. Princeville
|26-3
|57
|5
|6. Aquin
|22-6
|39
|8
|7. Brimfield
|22-4
|36
|7
|8. Hope Academy
|20-3
|29
|6
|9. Aurora Christian
|23-4
|23
|10
|10. Altamont
|21-4
|16
|9
Others receiving votes: Shiloh 7, Illini Bluffs 5, Havana 3, Moweaqua Central A&M 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Colfax Ridgeview 1, Stockton 1, Galena 1, Father McGivney Catholic 1.
North Scott 72, Dav. Central 57
NORTH SCOTT – Case 1 2-2 2 5, Schoening 1 0-0 1 2, Anderson 5 1-2 0 13, Happel 2 0-0 3 4, Scott 1 0-0 3 3, Boffeli 15 14-20 2 45, Bockenfeld 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 25 17-24 12 72.
DAVENPORT CENTRAL – Lard 5 1-1 4 13, Morgan 2 0-0 4 4, George 1 1-2 3 3, Smith 2 0-0 0 5, Bri Clark 9 0-1 5 19, Mayfield 1 3-6 4 5, Davis 3 0-0 0 8. Totals 23 5-10 20 57.
Halftime – North Scott 42-24. 3-point goals – North Scott 5 (Kilburg 2, Case, Scott, Boffeli), Davenport Central 6 (Lard 2, Davis 2, Smith, Bri Clark).
Davenport North 57, Muscatine 55 (2OT)
MUSCATINE (10-9, 7-7) -- Zoey Long 7-18 0-0 18, Emma Zillig 2-4 2-2 6, Emily Woepking 2-11 2-2 6, Rylie Moss 0-2 2-4 2, Madie Petersen 6-9 1-2 13, Avarie Eagle 0-4 0-0 0, Grace Bode 3-4 2-2 10. Totals 20-52 9-12 55
NORTH (13-3, 11-1) -- Me'Kiyah Harris 3-11 0-1 8, Camry Dillie 6-8 2-4 17, Emma Davis 1-2 0-0 2, Ivy Wilmington 3-9 1-2 8, Bella Sims 5-12 0-1 14, Anne Awour 4-5 0-1 8, Tayja Clayton 0-0 0-0 0, Layla Muhammad 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 3-9 57
Muscatine;10;9;6;16;7;7;--;55
North;5;12;15;9;7;9;--;57
Three-point goals -- Muscatine 6-22 (Long 4-11, Bode 2-3, Zillig 0-2, Woepking 0-2, Petersen 0-2, Eagle 0-2); North 8-20 (Dillie 3-3, Sims 2-7, Harris 2-4, Davis 0-1, Awour 0-1). Rebounds -- Muscatine 29 (Petersen 13, Moss 6); North 27 (Sims 10, Awour 6, Wilmington 6). Turnovers -- Muscatine 15, North 15. Team fouls -- Muscatine 14, North 13. Fouled out -- none.
Bettendorf 68, Clinton 26
BETTENDORF -- Kaalyn Peterson 8 0-1 16, Izzy Appel 4 2-2 13, Maggie Erpelding 4 1-1 10, Ashley Fountain 3 0-0 8, Kate Schermerhorn 3 0-0 8, Kate McAleer 1 1-2 4, Grace McKenize 1 0-2 2, Chloe Lewandowski 1 0-1 2, Nevaeh Morgan 1 0-0 2, Maylee Callahan 0 1-2 1, Totals 27 5-11 68.
CLINTON -- Elle Davis 3 2-3 10, Makenzie Cooley 2 2-4 6, Selana Tello 1 0-0 3, Jamie Greenwalt 1 0-0 3, Rylie Mussman 0 2-2 2, Michelle Powell 0 1-2 1, Avery Dohrn 0 1-2 1, Totals 7 8-13 26.
Halftime -- BETT 39, CLI 12. 3-point goals -- BETT 9, (Appel 3, Fountain 2, Schermerhorn 2, Erpelding, McAleer); CLI 4, (Davis 2, Tello, Greenwalt). Team fouls -- BETT 14, CLI 12.
Assumption 42, Burlington 27
BURLINGTON (2-11) -– Porter 1 2-4 4, Ariana Baylark 0 1-2 1, Angel Baylark 0 0-1 0, Bailey Wiemann 3 0-1 6, Mackenzie Kerns 3 2-2 10, Mackenzie Bythe 0 0-0 0, Alexis Standard 1 3-4 6. Totals 8 8-14 27
ASSUMPTION (12-5) -– Natalie Moore 2 2-2 6, Chaney Steffen 0 0-0 0, Aimee Wesolowski 0 0-0 0, Katie Anderson 2 0-0 6, Dawsen Dorsey 0 0-1 0, Grace Jobgen 1 0-0 2, A.J. Schubert 5 2-3 12, Anna Wohlers 0 1-2 1, Maddie Loken 3 0-3 7, Corey Whitlock 4 0-0 8. Totals 17 5-11 42
Burlington;2;12;4;9;--;27
Assumption;14;6;15;7;--;42
Three-point goals – Burlington 3 (Kerns 2, Standard); Assumption 3 (Anderson 2, Loken). Team fouls – Burlington 12, Assumption 14. Fouled out – none.
Bellevue 55, Camanche 19
BELLEVUE -- Audrey Wedeking 5 2-2 14, Linsey Banowetz 3 5-6 11, Sally Paulsen 4 1-2 9, Teresa Paulsen 3 0-0 7, Mariah Hueneke 2 2-2 7, Brianna Laughlin 1 0-0 3, Kelesia DeShaw 1 0-0 2, Ka'Lynn DeShaw 1 0-0 2, Kenna Duesing 0 0-0 0, Maggie Bailey 0 0-0 0, Totals 20 10-12 55.
CAMANCHE -- Tarah Wehde 2 0-0 6, Maci Sloane 1 1-2 4, Erin Short 1 0-0 3, Emy Seeser 1 0-1 3, Bridgette Hundley 1 0-0 3, Aubrey Carstensen 0 0-0 0, Totals 6 1-2 19.
Halftime -- BELL 33, CAM 10. Three-point goals -- BELL 5, (Wedeking 2, Laughlin, Hueneke); BELL 6, (Wehde 2, Sloane, Short, Seeser, Hundley). Team fouls -- BELL 8, CAM 10.
Wapello 54, Louisa-Muscatine 23
WAPELLO -- Holly Massner 11 2-3 28, Eryka Dickey 5 2-4 12, Lindsy Massner 2 0-0 4, Aysha Little 1 2-4 4, Serah Shafer 1 1-2 3, Sammy Ewart 1 0-0 3, Mady Reid 0 0-0 0, Totals 21 7-13 54.
LOUISA-MUSCATINE -- Destiny Miller 4 0-1 8, Raegan Downing 2 0-0 4, McKenna Hohenadel 1 1-2 3, Emilee Truitt 0 2-2 2, Hannah McConnaha 1 0-0 2, Abbie Kinsley 2 0-0 2, Laken Werner 0 2-2 2, Mae Cox 0 0-0 0.
Haltime -- WAP 34, LM 10. Three-point goals -- WAP 5, (H. Massner 4, Ewart); LM 0. Team fouls -- WAP 6, LM 8.
Wrestling
Iowa sectional assignments
Saturday's meets
Class 2A
At Manchester -- Anamosa, Dubuque Wahlert, Jesup, Maquoketa, Monticello, West Delaware
At Assumption -- Camanche, Central DeWitt, Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union, Davenport Assumption, Tipton, West Liberty
Class 1A
At Lisbon -- Alburnett, Bellevue, Cascade, Central City, Lisbon, Midland, North Cedar, Northeast
At West Branch -- Durant, Iowa City Regina, Lone Tree, Louisa-Muscatine, Wapello, West Branch, Wilton
Illinois regional assignments
Saturday's meets
Class 3A
At Moline -- Bradley-Bourbonnais, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka, Moline, Normal Community, Pekin, Yorkville
Class 2A
At Rock Island -- Freeport, Galesburg, Geneseo, LaSalle-Peru, Rock Island, Sterling, United Township
Class 1A
At Princeton -- Alleman, Erie-Prophetstown, Kewanee, Morrison, Orion, Princeton, Riverdale, Rock Falls, Rockridge, Sherrard, Sterling Newman
At Polo -- Amboy, Byron, Dakota, Dixon, Durand, Fulton, Lena-Winslow, Oregon, Polo, Stillman Valley, West Carroll
At Farmington -- Canton, Farmington, Illini Bluffs, Illinois Valley Central, Knoxville, Mercer County, Monmouth-Roseville, Monmouth United, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Heights, Williamsfield
Girls bowling
Kewanee 2361, Mendota 2304
High game – Mya Mirocha, K, 171. High three game series – Mirocha, K 472.
Kewanee – Tessa Rodgers 148-120-148—416, Madison Whiteler 142-108-101—351, Aspen Schwickeroth 157-122-129—408, Katelyn Witte 142-107-101—350, Harmonie Petty 113-130-121—364, Mirocha 162-171-139—472.