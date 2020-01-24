Hield scores 21, Kings beat Bulls 98-81 to snap 6-game skid

Sacramento's lead was back up to 85-73 — matching its biggest to that point — on a basket by Bogdan Bogdanovic with seven minutes remaining. After taking the lead in the third, Chicago managed just four points in the next seven-plus minutes.

Bogdanovic put the game away with a five-point possession for a 92-75 lead with 4 1/2 minutes to go. First, he hit a pair of free throws after LaVine and Bulls coach Jim Boylen were assessed technical fouls. Bogdanovic then hit a 3-pointer.

TIP-INS

Kings: After starting the first 44 games of the season, Hield came off the bench. "We've had however many different starting lineups all season long, and it doesn't matter," coach Luke Walton said. "We're a team, and we're struggling to win games right now, so we're looking to see if different groups give us a better chance of doing that. It's not a punishment to Buddy at all because Buddy's been great."