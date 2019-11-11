1104 Mound St., Davenport.
The only thing better than apple pie is apple pie a la mode, and the only thing better than apple pie a la mode is Here's the Scoop's Apple Pie Filling Ice Cream.
Here's the Scoop blends homemade apple pie filling (made with Honeycrisp apples, cinnamon and sugar) with its vanilla ice cream for this delicious treat. The ice cream is creamy and the apples are just the right texture — not too crunchy, but not too mushy either.
Here's the Scoop also has a host of other flavors its Apple Pie Filling could be paired with to change up the vibe. Skip vanilla and opt for maple bacon brittle or butter brickle. Ever the pumpkin fanatic, I enjoyed it with Pumpkin Bar Ice Cream.