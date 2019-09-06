Schultz is running as a Democrat. For more information, visit his candidate’s page on Facebook.
• What are your qualifications?
A former assistant Rock Island County state’s attorney, assistant Illinois attorney general and special prosecutor, I have over 32 years of courtroom experience as either a prosecutor or a criminal defense attorney. My courtroom experience includes handling hundreds of child abuse/neglect and juvenile delinquency cases, over 1,000 felony cases, hundreds of jury and bench trials, and more than 10 high-profile murder trials. As an assistant attorney general, I was involved with protecting consumers from fraud and abuse scams. In addition, as a private-practice attorney I have handled hundreds of civil cases, including divorces, wills and estates, adoptions, guardianships, small claims, and real estate.
Yet it is my life experience outside the courtroom that is my strongest qualification. I am actively involved in our community. A lifelong resident, I have spent over 30 years volunteering my time and resources to many local charities, and have served in leadership roles on various not-for-profit boards. These experiences have exposed me to many of life’s uglier realities. As president of the Rock Island County Council on Addictions, I saw firsthand the struggle people have with alcohol and drug addictions. I want to lead us to create more effective drug courts to break the cycle of addiction and restore the addicts to productive citizens. While president of Alternatives for the Older Adult, I witnessed the physical and financial exploitation too often inflicted on our elderly citizens. I will advocate for stronger enforcement and protection of our seniors against mistreatment and abuse.
A good state’s attorney must have a wide breadth and depth of experience and knowledge, which I uniquely possess through my extensive legal career.
• Why are you running?
Rock Island citizens need a strong advocate in the courtroom. I have over 32 years of legal experience and more than 50 years of life experience. My father was an active volunteer and exemplary community member while practicing law in Rock Island for decades, and he instilled those qualities and accountabilities in me. I have cared for aging parents, raised two amazing young men, and supported my community as an active volunteer, donating both time and resources. I have worked on behalf of those less fortunate and understand their challenges with our legal system. I have the experience and leadership to effectively defend and protect the people of Rock Island County, and the passion to do it because it has always been my home.
• What are your goals for the office if you win?
As state’s attorney, I will listen to and protect victims of crimes. I will treat all members of the community with dignity and respect. I feel we must strengthen the relationships between members of the police force and members of the communities so they can work together to be most effective. I want to invest in and participate in treatment courts that reduce crime and incarceration. I will work to develop just and fair prosecution policies. I want to hold youths accountable for their actions without unnecessary incarceration. My goal is to focus on crimes that matter to our community: protecting our children, our seniors, victims of domestic violence, and other vulnerable populations.
• Anything else you want to add?
I like a good joke and a cold beer, and I appreciate the blessings of good health and happiness with my family and many friends.
I was born and raised in Rock Island and have lived in Milan for 26 years.