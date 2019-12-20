Henry powers Rockets to TRAC victory over Orion

Junior guard Jenson Whiteman (11 points) took over in the second quarter, hitting three consecutive 3-pointers. Younger brother Jase Whiteman added a trey as the Rockets reeled off 12 straight points to take their biggest lead at 26-11. By halftime, Rockridge led 28-16.

"It's great to be able to drive, kick it out and know any of those guys can hit the 3," said Henry. "It really helps the team with our inside-outside game. There's a lot of history between us and Orion, so once we got going, we wanted to put the pedal down and keep on going."

Orion's leading scorer Josh Johnson was held to just two points and missed all six of his shot attempts as the Chargers dropped to 7-2, 1-1 TRAC West. Kobe Lieving led the hosts with seven points, with Tanner Irey and Will Dunlap each added six points to go with a seven-rebound, two-steal effort by Caleb Spranger. In the third period, a pair of Irey buckets and an Adam Burgert basket got Orion back within six at 30-24 just past the quarter's midway point.

However, that was as close as the Chargers got as they lost for the second time in four nights, having dropped a 70-56 decision to Geneseo on Tuesday.

"There were two contrasting styles, and Rockridge did a good job of executing its game plan and controlling the tempo," said Orion coach Alex Johnson, whose club heads to Erie's Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic on Monday. "They played well, and we did not. When you do that against quality opponents, this is what's going to happen. We started 7-0, but you'll have ups and downs during the season. This loss is tough to take, but there's still a lot of basketball left this year."

