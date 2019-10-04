The Iowa Blues Challenge winners this year were both from the Quad-Cities, and a special fundraiser will be held this from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Gypsy Highway, 2606 W. Locust St., Davenport, to help with the cost of the bands attending the International Blues Challenge in Memphis from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2020.
For a suggested donation of $10, you can hear the Avey/Grouws Band (Chris Avey, Jeni Grouws, Bryan West, Randy Leasman and Ian Farmer) and Generations of Blues (Hal Reed and Kent Burnside).
Grouws (vocals) met Avey (guitar) and West (drums) at a Q-C blues jam in 2015, and and in 2017, they officially formed the Avey/Grouws Band. Avey and West came in third in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis in 2009 as The Avey Brothers. The current band has played blues festivals across the country and also won the 2017 Iowa Blues Challenge, advancing to the semifinals at the 2018 International Blues Challenge.
Hal Reed and Kent Burnside were raised in separate areas of Mississippi, but their journeys brought them together in the state of Iowa. Blues harpist, singer and educator, Reed currently lives in Davenport, but he was born just a few miles from the Mississippi Delta and grew up surrounded by legends of blues music. Burnside, now living in Des Moines, was also born into the blues — raised in Mississippi with a horde of musical influences.
He's the grandson of legendary bluesman R.L. Burnside (1926-2005), who began teaching him to play guitar when he was just 9. Reed and Burnside are passionate about the history of their art form and strive to keep the blues alive by sharing their vast musical roots, while also adding their own version of the blues form, according to their biography.
To learn more about the International Blues Challenge (presented by The Blues Foundation) visit https://blues.org/international-blues-challenge.