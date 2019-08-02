There are lots of specials in store for visitors to LeClaire's 100th First Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. The enticing offers include Bela with free drink samples; Blue Iguana has $1 10-oz. lime traditional margaritas from 5 to 9 p.m. and Salsa Night with DJ Flacko; Faithful Pilot has live music by Lojo Russo from to 11 p.m.; Green Tree Brewery has music by Frankie Joe & the Kinfolk from 8 to 11 p.m.; LeClaire Olive Oil Co. will be open at its new location, 123 S. Cody Road.
Mississippi River Distilling Company & Cody Road Cocktail House is holding a special celebration, with a drawing at 8 p.m. (must be present to win) for free cocktails, free bottles and the grand prize is a free dessert and cocktail party for eight people.
All bottles are $2 off; there's unveiling of new beer and wine offerings in the Cocktail House; free food samples of Very Cherry Ice Cream and Cody Road Bourbon Blondies with Very Cherry Cobbler Liqueur glaze, free drink samples of Very Cherry Liqueur and a special cherry cocktail, and live music on the patio from 7 to 10 p.m. with Blackstones Acoustic Trio.
Razzleberries will have 100 items 100% off; Steventon’s has live music by Lewis Knudsen from 6 to 9; What BBQ & Bar will have a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting and grand opening at 4:30 p.m., and until 10 p.m. drink specials and Cajun sampler platter with chicken gumbo, crawfish fettuccine, and alligator sausage. Wide River Winery Tasting Room has music by Bobby Ray Bunch from 5 to 8 p.m.
Come back to LeClaire from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the levee for the Quad-City British Auto Club Heartland British Auto Fest. This free car show displays some of the area’s best examples of British cars from makers such as Jaguar, MG, Mini, Triumph and more. DJ Greg Zirbes will play British Invasion rock music and announce prizes.