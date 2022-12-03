Heck Yeah!

Tags
Davenport police have arrested woman for allegedly lying on a form required to purchase a firearm.
A veteran son makes things right for his veteran father.
Davenport police have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash with a semitrailer Saturday as Jerald Wayne Burmeister, also known in Scott County District Court records as Jarald Wayne Burmeister, 37, of Davenport.
“I just did not know. In any way,” says Erin O’Malley of Charlotte, North Carolina, who believed she was unable to bear children.
Is road salt more trouble than it's worth? Davenport is testing it.
One motorcyclist was killed and another severely injured Saturday when their bikes collided with a semitractor-trailer at Schmidt and Rockingham roads, Davenport Police said.
Three separate police pursuits during the Thanksgiving holiday have led to three arrests.
His daughter, Ahnna, was born with a heart defect. His son, Matthew, was discarded by his mother at birth. Brandon Addison's wish is for some help to fix his car.
The man accused of attempted murder against an East Moline police sergeant is unfit to stand trial.
Moline boys basketball has high expectations with two University of Iowa commits in its lineup. Read how the Maroons are getting ready for the season:
