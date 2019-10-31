In this #MeToo era, a David Mamet drama — "Oleanna" — may take on new relevance, in a New Ground Theatre production at Village Theatre, 2113 E. 11th St., Davenport. Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (plus Nov. 8) and 3 p.m. Sunday (plus Nov. 10).
Opened in 1992, a discussion of grades between John (Craig Cohoon), a soon-to-be tenured college professor, and his student Carol (Tabitha Oles), becomes a life-altering power struggle. Arguably Mamet's most controversial work, “Oleanna” deals with themes of sexism, academia, political correctness and sexual harassment.
The play's title, taken from a folk song, refers to a 19th-century escapist vision of utopia, according to a synopsis. Mamet later adapted the two-person play into a film of the same name.
Camille Paglia wrote in 1994 that when it debuted in the wake of the 1991 Anita Hill-Clarence Thomas hearings on Capitol Hill, “Oleanna” seemed to "encapsulate the stormy national debate over sexual harassment. In its gripping dramatization of an ambiguous, increasingly tortured exchange between a male professor and his female student, it challenged the rampant political correctness of the time.
"By showing that conflicts between superiors and subordinates are far more complex than conventional victim-centered feminism allowed, Mamet dared to suggest that both parties bear equal responsibility in any social transaction," she said.
New Ground tickets are $10 in advance (at 563-265-5347) or $12 at the door. Senior and student discounts are available.