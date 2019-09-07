Christian Yelich sliced an opposite-field double off Brandon Kintzler to score the winning run in the ninth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Saturday night.
Pinch-hitter Tyler Austin reached on shortstop Addison Russell's throwing error and before Yelich batted, Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy came out to talk with Kintzler (3-3). Whatever was said didn't work as Yelich had his 500th career RBI.
Yelich walked three times and swiped second each time, extending his career-best to 30 steals. He became the 10th player in major league history with 40 home runs and 30 stolen bases, a feat that's been accomplished 12 times, the last by Ryan Braun in 2012. Yelich, who has 44 homers, was on in the first, sixth and eighth, getting the record-setting swipe off Rowan Wick.
Milwaukee pulled within three games of Chicago for the second NL wild card. The Cubs slipped 3½ back of NL Central-leading St. Louis, who beat Pittsburgh 10-1.
Brewers reliever Josh Hader (3-5) walked Anthony Rizzo with the bases loaded to force in the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth, but Yasmani Grandal lined the first pitch from reliever David Phelps into the Brewers bullpen to tie the game in the bottom of the inning.
Trying to protect a 1-0 lead for Cubs starter Yu Darvish, Kyle Ryan got two quick outs in the sixth before consecutive walks and run-scoring base hit by Ben Gamel tied the game.
Darvish, who was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 1 due to right forearm tightness, made his team-leading 28th start of the season a good one. He allowed three hits, a walk and seven strikeouts over five innings.
Gio González allowed just two hits over five innings, a harmless base hit and Russell's ninth home run of the season. He started at short for Javier Báez who is sidelined indefinitely with a hairline fracture in his left thumb.
Cardinals 10, Pirates 1: Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer to break out of his slump and Adam Wainwright pitched seven strong innings, helping the St. Louis Cardinals maintain their lead atop the NL Central.
With the Cubs losing, the Cardinals are now 3½ games ahead of Chicago in the division pennant chase.
After Dexter Fowler opened the scoring with an RBI single earlier in the third inning, Ozuna connected against Steven Brault (4-4) for his 26th home run of the season and a 4-0 lead. The cleanup hitter also walked twice after having two hits in his 35 at-bats.
Wainwright (11-9) helped himself with a double and single while lasting seven innings for the second straight start. He gave up one run and six hits.
Starling Marte drove in the Pirates' run with a single in the third. He had three RBIs and four hits, including a first-inning triple Saturday, in seven at-bats in two games since missing the previous two with a leg injury.
Tommy Edman and Harrison Bader chased Brault with a pair of RBI singles that extended the lead to 6-1 in the sixth. Brault allowed six runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings with two walks, a balk, a wild pitch and a hit batter.
Brault hadn't given up more than four runs in 15 appearances — 13 starts— ) since May 12, when St. Louis also tagged him for six in 3 2/3 innings before losing 10-6.
Paul DeJong tacked on two more runs with a double off Clay Holmes, making it 8-1 in the seventh. Bader hit an RBI double in the ninth before Andrew Knizner scored on a groundball to cap it.