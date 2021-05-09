Heart of Healthcare honoree: Stacy Wille

Stacy Wille leads by example in her position as supervisor of the ICU at Genesis Davenport –East Campus.
Lisa Rogalski, a colleague of Wille’s who nominated her for the Heart of Healthcare honor said, “Our Genesis team, as well as every patient that enters our ICU, is fortunate that Stacy Wille has chosen to be a nurse.”
When asked why she chose to be a nurse, Wille said, “My Mom is an amazing nurse and I used to love dressing up in her scrubs and listening to her work stories. As I grew up, I knew that nursing was what I was meant to do. I can’t imagine any other career as rewarding and exciting.”
Wille earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology from Bradley University, Peoria, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Trinity College of Nursing.
She first worked as a CNA at Mercy in Clinton, Iowa, on an Alzheimer’s unit. After graduating from nursing school in 2011, Wille worked on the med-surg unit at Mercy in Clinton for about six months and on the medical floor at CGH in Sterling for about three years.
“In March of 2014. I was given the opportunity to start my dream job in the ICU at Genesis,” she said. “I was nervous to care for a much higher acuity of patients than I was used to but excited and ready for the challenge. In October of 2019, I made the transition from charge nurse to nurse supervisor of the ICU.”
“Over the past seven years I have had the pleasure of working with some of the most brilliant, compassionate, and collaborative men and women,” she said.
Difficulties most often come with pleasures and Wille shared the unknowns and the emotional toll of the pandemic.
She said, “How many patients will we get? Will we get sick and take it home to our families? What kind of PPE should we be using? Will we have enough” What kind of symptoms should we expect and how severe will they be? How will we find enough nurses if/when we surge? How will we keep up with all the constant changes? How should we communicate all the changes? How do I help the staff deal with the stress of this pandemic?”
“I don’t think any of us could have ever imagined a world where we would be face-timing family members as they said goodbye to their loved ones,” she said. “Being able to hold the hand of your loved one as they pass feels like a basic human right that we had to deny people in order to ensure the safety of the community and our staff.”
She continued, “The nurses in our ICU have faced more tragedy in this past year than anyone should ever have to experience in a lifetime. When families weren’t allowed in the hospital, nurses were the ones by the patients’ sides, holding their hands and making sure they didn’t feel alone and scared. We celebrated patients’ birthdays and comforted them when they couldn’t be present for holidays, celebrations, or even their spouses’ funerals.”
“The most satisfying part of this pandemic has been witnessing the support and resiliency – support from our leaders, medical directors, other units, and the community,” she said. “I am truly blessed to have such supportive senior leadership and medical directors who helped me navigate these uncharted waters. They spent countless hours helping me develop surge plans and address all of my concerns. That being said, the real heroes of this pandemic have been the resilient nurses, respiratory therapists, physicians, nurse practitioners, and other support staff. We’ve been there for each other to celebrate the victories, like the patient who was discharged after 990+ days in our ICU and for the losses, like the day we had seven patients pass in less than 24 hours. The community also supported us in so many ways by sending us food, monetary donations, masks, caps, thank-you cards, and so much more. Words cannot even begin to describe how grateful I am to be a part of our amazing ICU family.
Wille’s colleague Rogalski shared, “As a supply chain leader, I also experienced Stacy to be an invaluable team member-assisting supply chain with finding alternative options to supplies that Covid was constantly making a challenge to find. At one point during the pandemic, blood tubing became very scarce and was on a national backorder. Stacy worked with our team and developed an innovative option that even the suppliers were amazed by.”
Wille and her husband, Ryan Wille, have two children, Easton (4) and Grace (3-months).