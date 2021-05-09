Heart of Healthcare honoree: Michele Cullen

Michele Cullen is a soft-spoken, dedicated leader who was overwhelmed by the surprise announcement that she was picked as a 2021 Heart of Healthcare Honoree.
Cullen is the manager of Community Health Services for Genesis VNA (Visiting Nurse Association) but that title doesn’t begin to tell the story of what Cullen does in that position.
Tera Weets, Cullen's supervisor, nominated her for the Heart of Healthcare honor, and wrote glowingly about Cullen's dedication to her craft and the public's health.
“Michele also serves as Public Health Administrator for Clinton County. In this role, she is responsible for educating the community about Covid-19, organizing the vaccine clinics and distribution to partnering agencies, coordinating response efforts with other organizations, working with the schools for re-integration, responding to the pandemic within our community, and a variety of other tasks. PH Administrator is only one of Michele’s job responsibilities. She manages many Community Health Programs that benefit Scott, Clinton, and Jackson Counties and plays an active role in each of them. Since the start of the pandemic, Michele works seven days per week and is often working up to 14-hour days to stay on top of this ever-changing environment. Her workload is massive, but she never complains, always has a positive attitude and is quick to respond to the needs of everyone around her.”
“My hours vary from day to day, depending on the needs of each county,” Cullen explained. “During Covid, myself and my team have put in long hours – seven days a week since last March. Hours have gotten better over the last month.”
Cullen made the decision to become a nurse more than 35 years ago. She worked in a nursing home as a part time nurses aid during the summer and said, “I fell in love with taking care of the elderly and working with people.”
Her first job was in Des Moines, Iowa, working at a home for children with special needs.
“I loved that job, but wanted to get into the hospital,” Cullen said. “I was able to get a job in the hospital on a med-surgical floor and advance my career to critical care with ICU and Emergency Nursing.”
She spent 22 years in the Emergency Department, 12 of those at Genesis West.
“I loved the Emergency Department, but knew it was time to slow down the pace 12 years ago when I was finishing my Bachelor’s Degree and I developed an interest in public health,” she said. “My current position has allowed me to focus on the health of our community and develop many new relationships with community partners.”
Cullen said Covid response for public health in the last year “has certainly been something I did not see coming. This last year with the pandemic has truly been a roller coaster ride with trying to figure out what needed to be done as the public health department. We started out with the case investigation response, public information, working with schools on return to learn plans, and vaccine clinics to name a few.”
“The goal is to keep our community safe,” she said. “It has truly been a team effort and I could not have done it without my great team.”
Even with the “roller coaster” of the pandemic, Cullen admits, “I love being a nurse and serving my community. I have felt that nursing has been what I was called to do.”
Cullen and her husband of 35 years live in Clinton, Iowa. They are parents to two grown children, and Cullen said, “Faith and family are an important part of my life. We enjoy boating in the summer and football games in the fall.”