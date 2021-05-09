Heart of Healthcare honoree: Mary Slusser

Mary Slusser believes she was “born to be a nurse.”
Since she was five years old, Slusser said she knew she was going to be a nurse…” I can’t pinpoint exactly why I wanted to be a nurse, but the idea that I can make a difference in a person’s life, either large or small, it’s what I enjoy most.”
Slusser’s primary role is in the Nursing Informatics Department for all Genesis Health campuses. She also holds an “as needed” position on a medical-surgical floor.
In mid-March and during the entire month of April of last year, she left her informatics role and worked between 40 and 60 hours a week in the ICU.
“I worked a variety of shifts at various times, primarily from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., but I tried to work as often as they needed help,” she said.
She returned to her primary informatics position in May of last year but continued to pick up “as needed” a couple of days a week from 3 to 7 a.m. when needed.
“For our second surge (of COVID-19), I returned to the ICU for the entire month of November, working up to 60 hours a week,” she explained.
Her normal hours are from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., but Slusser often volunteers to come in early at 3 p.m. when she is needed.
When asked about working amid the pandemic, Slusser said, “Covid has been such a trying time for all of us. As a nurse, a student, and a Mom, trying to balance all of those things has been difficult. As a nurse, you feel obligated to work whenever you are needed. As a student, you are trying to find the time to stay focused and grow as much as you can through your education. As a Mom, you want to be there for your kids and your family and not miss the day-to-day activities.”
“During Covid, I have battled with an overwhelming feeling of guilt…Guilt that I was not available for my family as I should have been and missed seeing them daily. When I was home with my family, there was a tremendous amount of guilt that I was not at the bedside fighting the battle with both my co-workers and the patients. However, through all of that, I feel so blessed to be in a position where I could make a difference,” she added.
“As a healthcare worker, it does not matter if you are a nurse, a provider, a respiratory therapist, a certified nursing assistant, a radiology or lab person, pharmacy, the dietary department or environmental services, or the many others behind the scenes, we all have a part in caring for our community,” she said. “We all work together to overcome situations we never thought we would face, while still providing the quality compassionate care we always provide.”
Slusser admits caring for patients during the pandemic “was hard, they were unable to have visitors, they were alone in a room where the door had to be shut 100 percent of the time, but looking back, I hope I was able to provide them and their families with a sense of comfort that they were safe.”
“Honestly, my favorite part of the job is sitting down with patients, talking and learning about their lives if are were awake, listening to the families, and just holding the hands of patients who weren’t awake, even if just for a short time,” she said.
Her secondary education began at Eastern Iowa Community College where she earned her Associate’s Degree in May of 2015. In December of 2016, Slusser graduated from St. Ambrose University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing. In December of 2018, she completed her Master’s Degree in Healthcare Informatics.
She is currently enrolled in a dual-program and will receive her Doctorate of Nursing Practice and Master’s of Business Administration in May of 2022.
“I am proud to work for Genesis and the commitment that they continue to provide to our community,” Slusser said. “From ensuring we had the personal protective equipment that we needed, to implementing technology that helps us care for patients or technology that allows them to continue being in contact with their families when they can’t have visitors. They (Genesis) collaborated with local businesses to provide our staff with care packages, snacks, and food to keep us going through the hard times.”
Although Slusser has returned to her informatics role, she continues to support nursing and patients by ensuring their workflows and technology can support them in providing the best care possible.
”As healthcare professionals, we signed up for this. We signed up to care for patients under any type of circumstances. We may have never envisioned what the last year has looked like, but I am honored to have been in a position where I could make a difference,” Slusser said.
Her career at Genesis began in 2007 as a certified nursing assistant on the surgical specialty unit. After graduating and completing her boards, she continued to work in the surgical specialty unit.
“I was engaged in several committees, including collaborative documentation group led by the nursing informatics department where my interest in informatics began,” she said. “Three years ago, I took a part-time position in nursing informatics and continued working part-time for surgical specialty. Two years ago, I transitioned to a full-time position in nursing informatics, but continue to hold a PRN position (on-call) Surgical Specialty as I just can’t seem to walk away from bedside nursing.”
Slusser lives in Milan with her husband, Mark, and two daughters, Brook (12), AND Kaitlyn (11), “who make me proud every day,” she said.
“I am also grateful to have the most amazing Mom, Elaine, who pretty much stepped in and took my place in the family while I was working 60 hours a week. To my Dad, Gary, who has always been proud and has encouraged me to keep pushing, they are the true heroes, who sacrificed the most over the last year.”