Heart of Healthcare honoree: MaLinda Krauss

“Difficulties included being away from my family as they left our home to stay with relatives when we had our first Covid unit open for almost three months and I was on duty every day. I worked 72 hours a week, however, it was nothing compared to the families of our residents that did not get to see their loved ones for almost a year.”

The hardest part of the pandemic for her “was actually the day we were told the regulations changed and we had to shut the door to visitors. I wanted nothing to do with this. I felt it was so unfair to those that lived with us to not be able to see their loved ones. It was hard to tell those that did not fully understand why their family could not come into the building anymore. The saddest part of Covid will always be the ones we lost. We lost numerous residents and guests at Illini Restorative Care. They will all always be missed a lot by our team members.”

Despite the hardships of the last year, Krauss can still find a silver lining.