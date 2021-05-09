Heart of Healthcare honoree: Jill Marlier

Compassion is at the core of Jill Marlier, the Director of Residential Care at Amber Ridge Assisted Living in Moline.
Compassion for the residents and their families is the biggest reason why her close friend Kishanna Butler nominated Marlier for the Heart of Healthcare honor.
“She (Jill) works hard to get to know our residents and their families and welcome them to our community. During Covid challenges, her compassionate care, communication and knowledge was limitless. When a resident’s family was out of state and unable to be there during his final hours, Jill never left his side. She held his hand until his last breath. She is the hardest working, most caring nurse that I have ever met. She goes above and beyond every day of what being a nurse is.”
Marlier’s response was, “My nomination for this award was a story that really has stuck with me and I still emotional about the situation. We had a resident passing away on hospice and his family could not be present. I stayed and held his hand as he passed. I did video calls with family so they could all say their goodbyes.”
In her position at Amber Ridge, Marlier is in charge of all the residents’ care and oversees the staff.
“I work any shift I am needed, but typically work Monday through Friday and weekends when needed,” she said. “I am on call 24-hours a day.”
Marlier chose a career in nursing after starting her first job at Trinity Hospital as a CAN, in 1998, when she was 15 years old.
”I have always felt that nursing was my true calling,” she said. “I went to school for nursing as I worked as a CAN, and completed my nursing degree at Black Hawk College.”
She has experience in a variety of hospital departments - medical/surgical/orthopedics, as well as hospice.
When asked about COVID-19, Marlier said the pandemic did bring “many challenges. I spent a lot of time filling in the roles family usually plays during the lockdown process. I would try to do multiple rounds a day just so the residents would have a visit when they were in lock down in their rooms.”
She also filled the gap with primary care and helped with all Intel visits so residents could remain in active status with their primary care providers. She stepped in for all staffing needs, whether it was as a CAN, floor nurse or housekeeping.
“The hardest part of Covid was losing residents because of Covid,” she said. “I spent many nights just sitting with them and helping the families through this difficult time.”
“I love working as a nurse,” she said.
Marlier lives in Rock Island and is engaged to be married. She has a son who plays football for Western Iowa and said, “I enjoy going to his games.”