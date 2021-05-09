Heart of Healthcare honoree: Jill Marlier

Compassion is at the core of Jill Marlier, the Director of Residential Care at Amber Ridge Assisted Living in Moline.

Compassion for the residents and their families is the biggest reason why her close friend Kishanna Butler nominated Marlier for the Heart of Healthcare honor.

“She (Jill) works hard to get to know our residents and their families and welcome them to our community. During Covid challenges, her compassionate care, communication and knowledge was limitless. When a resident’s family was out of state and unable to be there during his final hours, Jill never left his side. She held his hand until his last breath. She is the hardest working, most caring nurse that I have ever met. She goes above and beyond every day of what being a nurse is.”

Marlier’s response was, “My nomination for this award was a story that really has stuck with me and I still emotional about the situation. We had a resident passing away on hospice and his family could not be present. I stayed and held his hand as he passed. I did video calls with family so they could all say their goodbyes.”

In her position at Amber Ridge, Marlier is in charge of all the residents’ care and oversees the staff.